While many Australians were vicariously celebrating the triumph of democracy in the United States yesterday, their Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, was busy hatching a plan to ensure nothing so democratic or euphoric could ever happen in Australia, at least not on his watch.

Less than an hour before the Pennsylvanian election scrutineers, in the early hours of Wednesday their time, submitted their state’s final figures that more or less decided the outcome of the presidential election, the Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives in Canberra, Milton Dick, was announcing to the handful of MPs who could be bothered to hang around for the evening session of Parliament that the second reading of the Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024 was about to resume.

The paucity of “representatives” present for the “debate” was the most telling detail. After all, once this Bill is passed into law, as it almost certainly will be when it is sent to the Senate in two weeks, what will be the point of debating anything?

If ever there was a symbol of the betrayal of democracy in Australia, it was the empty chamber to which a handful of noble backbenchers delivered their defence of free speech, at exactly the same time that democratic warriors in the United States were, in the middle of the night, raucously celebrating the reinvigoration of theirs.

When this Bill becomes law, politics in Australia will become even more of a backroom profession than it already is. The MPs who scampered and left the plebs behind to forlornly and vainly debate whether free speech is necessary in Australia any more were just getting a jump on the new modus operandi.

The rumour coming out of Canberra today is that the government is eager to clear all its most urgent legislation, including this Bill, before Christmas. This is because it has pencilled in March 29 for the election, and doesn’t want Parliament to resume before then. As any seasoned campaigner knows, there is nothing more annoying in the middle of an election campaign than having to attend Parliament and answer impertinent questions from Opposition MPs who think they could do a better job than you.

Likewise, you don’t want punters spoiling your election campaign by being free to discuss whatever they damn well please, which is why the Misinformation Bill is so essential to Albo’s strategy.

It is designed to silence debate by enabling apparatchiks to decide whether information or opinion published online is “true” or “harmful” to Australian citizens. The penalties for social media platforms allowing such insolence will be ruinous.

Whichever topics are safe to discuss, and which opinions about them are acceptable to espouse, will be decided by overpowered bureaucrats who are appointed not for their love of free speech but for their contempt for anything that doesn’t fit the narrative.

The platforms will, naturally, be briefed on which narratives are acceptable. They will in effect become the government’s de facto censors. You’ve got to admire the sinister cleverness of it, if nothing else.

It’s uncertain whether the Opposition will promise to repeal this legislation should it win the next election. Dutton’s ambivalence on the matter does not inspire confidence.

But prominent Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce’s analysis has a decidedly Trumpian flavour to it.

“If you go forward to an election wth this,” he said in Parliament yesterday, “we will absolutely hammer you. We will get votes.

“It’s not that the public like us (the Coalition), or the public don’t like you (Labor). They don’t like either of us! They have a cynicism against people in government.

“This Bill that is proposed here says the government knows what you should believe. The government will determine what is reasonably for you to believe. Because the government will be the arbiters of the truth.”

If he’s right, and the Bill ignites indignation among the millions of people whose precious free speech will be extinguished by it, then this will be the Australian equivalent of Joe Biden calling half the American population “garbage”. Millions of Australians will realise - belatedly, I might add, but better late than never - that their government hates them, and vote accordingly.

If, on the other hand, Joyce is wrong, and the passing of this into legislation does not spark an uprising, well, that doesn’t bear even thinking about.