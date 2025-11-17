Fred Pawle

Aumtatsat
16h

Having lived in a "community" down the sunny south coast I had first hand experience of the inequality between the families connected to the land council rort and the rest. There was not a lot of traditional harmony going on. What really gave me the shits or rather made me very angry was the fact that the haves were dealing meth to all the bros and cuz on dole day and then the meth was moved on to other youth . Including my own kid.

Somehow the police were unable to do anything about it. ( or any of the other low level crime)

From my point of view there should be a serious audit both of behaviour and finances .

Bella d'Abrera
17hEdited

I think one of the claimants is a proud Cohenundjeri man, if I am not mistaken?

