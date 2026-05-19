Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

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Dianne Bentley's avatar
Dianne Bentley
5d

Albo is so arrogant, that when he comes a cropper, he won’t believe it! I have never had less respect for a person than him. He oozes boganism, nothing remotely stately in him. Yet he thinks he is God’s gift to this country!

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Victoria Smith's avatar
Victoria Smith
4d

Well written and absolutey spot on ! " God help Australia" because the pm certainly wont. He is selling us down the river of despair and is sitting pretty in his four million dollar home overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Does any one know how much xi put in .

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