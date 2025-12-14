“Our heart bleeds for Australia’s Jewish community,” New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said three hours after a couple of gunmen killed at least 12 Jews at a Chanukah celebration at Bondi Beach.

Apart from conspicuously lacking any indignation or fury about the barbaric murders committed at the nation’s most famous beach, Minns’ statement was also an obnoxiously clumsy metaphor. As he spoke, 29 victims were bleeding from actual wounds on hospital operating tables around Sydney. Had they known about it, Minns’ metaphorically bleeding heart probably wouldn’t have provided them much succour.

So many ambulances were being escorted at high speed by police cars out of Bondi in the aftermath of the attack that the nearest public hospital, St Vincent’s in Darlinghurst, had to tell some to keep driving because its emergency surgeons were already overworked.

Good luck to whichever of the victims, if any, wound up at Bankstown Hospital, famous recently because two of its Muslim nurses boasted in an online chat in February that they hate Jews and wanted to kill them.

Both of those nurses have been stood down and are awaiting trial, but the brazen and nonchalant way they uttered their disgusting boasts suggests they live and work in an ethnic enclave where hating Jews is as natural as loving sand and surf is in Bondi. Such is the multicultural fragmentation of Australia under successive Labor governments.

The platitudes from Minns and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese following the attack were cut-and-pasted from the pro-immigration leftist playbook. They made no reference to the most likely religion of the perpetrators, complimented the police and some brave citizens who took evasive action, spouted textbook schmaltz about an outpouring of love towards Jews, manipulatively pleaded with Australians not to stoke further “division” in the community, and of course said that the investigation into the incident was “complex” and would be huge and expensive.

There is nothing “complex” about it at all, which is why Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon could declare it a terrorist incident less than three hours after it started. Politicians want us to think this is complex, and don’t want us talking about the causes of this, because if we do so we will realise how culpable they are.

Here are just a few recent incidents and political decisions that have enabled and even encouraged the relentless rise of Islamic antisemitism in Australia:

November 2025: The Daily Telegraph and Times of Israel report that the federal government has given $27 million to the Australian National Imams Council for “security”. ANIC cleric Ibrahim Abu Mohamad is a signatory to an International Union of Muslim Scholars ruling that says it is “obligatory for all Muslims and Muslim nations to engage in jihad against the Zionist entity … Military intervention, as well as supplying the mujahideen with weapons, expertise, and intelligence, is a binding duty.”

October 2025: Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke helps two young Australian women, who a decade earlier had flown to Syria to become ISIS brides, to quietly return to Australia with their four children. Burke asks staff to keep the repatriation a secret from the public.

21 September 2025: Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong formally recognise the state of Palestine, a “nation” that doesn’t occupy land, and has no government or laws, but whose cause does legitimise antisemitism in all countries that have large Arab/Muslim populations.

3 August 2025: About 100,000 pro-Palestinian protesters chant for the destruction of Israel, and in some cases for the destruction of western civilisation as well, from the Sydney Harbour Bridge, one of Australia’s most recognisable landmarks, during a hugely disruptive protest march that had been authorised by the NSW Supreme Court.

21 March 2025: Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, whose job is to keep Australians safe in their own country, discovers he’s not even safe in his own electorate. Federal Police whisk him away from Friday prayers near a mosque in Lakemba, western Sydney, when they hear of a group of young men approaching who are upset about the government’s policy towards Gaza.

January 2024: Foreign Minister Penny Wong announces $21.5 million of extra aid for UNRWA, the UN agency in Gaza whose staff had been found to have participated in the attack on Israel on 7 October 2023. She also releases another $6 million that had been paused after the attack. On a “diplomatic” trip to Israel, she refuses to visit the sites of the attacks that had happened only three months earlier.

8 October 2023: A gang of thugs gathers on the steps of the Sydney Opera House on the day after the attack on Israel and chants “Gas the Jews”. Police watch, but do not arrest anyone. A subsequent forensic investigation conveniently concludes it never happened. Meanwhile, Jews are advised to avoid some areas, especially the city every Sunday when pro-Palestinian protesters, with police protection, take over the streets to chant various slogans in favour of Jewish genocide.

Australia’s chief security agency, ASIO, raised its terrorism threat level from “possible” to “probable” on 5 August 2024. This was not only because the Muslims in our midst were animated by the war in Gaza but because our state and federal governments had, in order to not spook blocks of traditionally Labor-voting Muslim voters in western Sydney and other areas, been reluctant to criticise the increasingly virulent antisemitism in Australia.

Minns is more concerned about ordinary peace-loving Australians using their free speech to discuss what sort of society they would prefer to live in. He rationalised passing harsher hate speech laws this year by saying, on 18 March: “We don’t have the same freedom of speech laws that they have in the United States, and the reason for that is that we want to hold together a multicultural community and have people live in peace.”

His platitudes about our oxymoronic “multicultural community” were meaningless the moment he uttered them nine months ago. Today, they are worthy of nothing but contempt and disgust.

The prize for the least convincing statement of the night, however, goes to Albanese, whose slurring speech, rounded shoulders, downcast posture, shifty eyes and all-round gamma-male persona make him look unstatesmanlike on a good day, but yesterday made him look like an air hostess trying to land an A380.

“There is no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation,” he said. “Let me be clear, we will eradicate it.”

No you won’t. And you know you won’t. Worse, we know you know you won’t. That’s how pathetic this charade has become.

Both sides of politics (but especially Labor) have been tolerating and even facilitating the rise of this “hate, violence and terrorism” in Muslim neighbourhoods for decades because a crucial block of votes in western Sydney relies on it. Alienate that block, and you could lose enough votes to swing an election.

Australia has for the past five or ten years happily lagged behind Britain, Europe and the United States in the incidence of home-grown terrorism. This should have been something worth boasting about, but no Australian politician ever did. That’s because, rather than ensuring our record of terrorist attacks remains enviable, our leaders were quietly enabling it to worsen, all in pursuit of that precious block of western Sydney votes. Yesterday’s attack was inevitable, and they knew it.

They are cowards who have no answer to the problem they helped create.

