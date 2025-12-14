Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Rosemary
1h

RIP to those who have passed on - they are in a better place now.

Strength to those who were injured, and to grieving families.

To the shooters - you will have to face God for your murderous actions.

This is what happens when you import cultures that are at odds with the Australian way of life.

Bring in the third world; don't be surprised when your country starts to resemble the third world.

Gareth Thomas
1h

You have perfectly summarised this tragedy Fred in a way no media or politician can.

