Prime Minister Anthony Albanese simultaneously understates the terror threat posed by Palestinian refugees and overstates their professional qualifications.

There are three benefits to Australia for resettling refugees from the war in Gaza, which it is now doing in greater numbers than any other country in the world.

The first two have been part of the leftist playbook for decades: Australians get to flaunt the moral virtue of their generosity; and in return their otherwise mundane culture is enriched by people with, to put it politely, more passionate social tendencies.

The third benefit wasn’t apparent until ABC Radio National’s Patricia Karvelas cast her inquisitive eye over the situation last Thursday. She quickly found that, despite what racists like federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton think, Palestinians are actually an untapped source of brain surgeons.

This detail was picked up by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and gleefully repeated in Parliament that very afternoon.

Had she looked even deeper, Karvelas might also have found a rocket scientist or two among those pleading to bring their skills to Australia, but even Radio National’s usually credulous listeners might have raised their eyebrows at the prospect of Abdul moving in next door and continuing the Palestinian version of this profession from his back yard.

Come to think of it, given Australian governments’ obsession with building roads and railways under our cities, Karvelas could even have found the odd applicant with “tunnel engineer” entered in his visa application, but this too would have spoiled the effect Karvelas was hoping for.

And so it was with a tone of weary indignation that Karvelas introduced Dr Mona Kaskeen, “a neurosurgeon from Palestine” whose only obstacle to a better life for herself and her family was the bigotry of conservative Australians.

“Recently arrived Palestinians in Australia say they are being unfairly tarnished by fleeing the region,” she said with audible contempt for any tarnishers who might have inadvertently tuned in.

Actually, Australians don’t tarnish people for fleeing a war zone, and never have. We have always been generous towards those in genuine peril, but we are also getting tired of being asked to accommodate those who flee “persecution” under dubious circumstances, travel through other countries with which they have a stronger cultural affinity, and overstate their preparedness to assimilate once they realise - to their immense surprise - that we don’t speak their language and our women don’t wear head-to-toe black sacks.

There were a few moments in the interview when Karvelas might have raised these concerns on behalf of her listeners, such as when Dr Kaskeen said it was “difficult” and “expensive” to cross the border from Gaza into Egypt then spend three days travelling to Sydney via, of all places, China.

Expensive, huh? In what way? Was Hamas, the outlaw terrorist organisation that controls everything in Gaza, paid to facilitate that border crossing to Egypt? And why on earth did this arduous journey include China? Were people smugglers involved? Karvelas neglected to ask.

Kaskeen also mentioned, in passing, that she and the other “highly qualificated” doctors and engineers who have fled Gaza “cannot work in our profession”, but again, Karvelas ignored this aspect of the story, for fear of disrupting the narrative.

It would be fair to say that Palestinian qualifications don’t meet even the decreasing standards that apply here.

From what little is available online, Kaskeen herself appears to have studied at a university in Khazakstan in the late 90s and from then until she arrived in Australia earlier this year worked only at the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza (the one Hamas used as a shield for its headquarters).

There is no evidence that Dr Kaskeen has practised since arriving in Australia. Neither the Prime Minister’s office nor the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency could confirm her registration as a medical practitioner here.

So when Karvelas and Prime Minister Albanese say Kaskeen is a “doctor” and a “neurosurgeon”, they are stretching the definition, at least by local standards.

Or to put it another way: if either Karvelas or Albo ever need a surgeon to remove a brain tumour - and I hope they never do - their first response is unlikely to call Dr Kaskeen and humbly ask her to slip into some scrubs and disinfect the scalpels.

But last week they were perfectly happy to imply that should you or I ever find ourselves in that situation, then Dr Kaskeen, “a neurosurgeon from Palestine”, would be more than able to help.

And this is the point. The narrative trumps reality.

Despite what Australians can see with their own eyes - that migration from the Middle East has been as beneficial to us as Algerian bloke Imane Khelif has been for international women’s boxing - we are relentlessly told to shut up and believe the lies promulgated by the government and the mainstream media.

And having unqualified brain surgeons in our midst is only the beginning. If Hamas is selecting who crosses its border as refugees, which is certainly the case, how do we know they weren’t selected specifically to create terrorist sleeper cells in gullible countries like Australia?

Albanese knows the answer to that question. And he knows that you know he knows the answer. But he’s letting them in anyway.