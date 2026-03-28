Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Isabella's avatar
Isabella
42m

Love your work as always, Fred and I too despair for our beautiful country and its people. I can see the writing on the wall and am absolutely astounded that so many of my friends and family, including my husband can’t see it. I’m trying to use my car as little as possible to save petrol for someone who needs it more but then my son tells me he’s stock piling petrol and acts like everything is ok. I was shocked when he told me this. At the moment he’s fortunate he can afford to do this but he does work in IT so who knows how long his job will last (and gets very well paid, I might add). Has 2030 been brought forward because people are starting to wake up? At this point in time I can’t see any way out of this dilemma because our politicians are doing nothing (on purpose?) and of course it’s due to them and the many years of mismanagement of our once prosperous country that we are here today. 😢

Reply
Share
Janet Blake's avatar
Janet Blake
3h

"engage in banter with a shop assistant or waitress, or strike up a conversation with strangers in a lift. It might sound trivial, but it contributes to a general feeling of camaraderie that simply doesn’t exist any more in Australia"

BS. I don't know where you live but here, in WA, such banter is easy and common. Everytime I go shopping, or to pubs/servos/shopping centres/walk along the street/restaurants/winebars - everywhere - I chat with people I don't know. Camaraderie definitely exits here.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Fred Pawle
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fred Pawle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture