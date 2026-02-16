Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Deb
21h

The so called praying Muslims was one of the biggest stunts they’ve pulled to date. I was under the impression that before praying Muslims are required to wash themselves in a specific order. Certainly didn’t see any of THAT happening.

Rupert Degas
21h

You're not alone Fred - and utterly brilliant as always!

Quick disclosure though - I'm an atheist. I know, I know, but hear me out before you check me for a Guardian lanyard. I don't recycle tea bags. I've never glued myself to a road. And I haven't eaten a plant since 2022 . I'm basically a libertarian who lost God's number. I've looked. He's not in the book. Might be unlisted.

All I'm saying is, somewhere between the pavement prayer squad and the banshees screeching about them, there's a quiet bloke with no particular deity who agrees with everything you've written. He'd raise a glass to you but he's got nobody to say grace to first! 😂

Cracking piece, mate. Even us heathens are allowed to say amen to that. Metaphorically of course.

