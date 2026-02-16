One of the few consolations of this strangely deluded period through which we are living is the speed with which earnestly dull leftist slogans are transformed into amusing conservative memes.

“You have stolen my dreams”, “Trust the science”, “Safe and effective” and “Climate change is real” — all these were coined by leftists who thought they were making an irrefutably profound statement, only for that statement to later become proof that people who subscribe to such rubbish are both emotionally unhinged and intellectually challenged.

Until now, Australian leftists had contributed little to this cultural phenomenon. But last week they came from behind the pack, Steve Bradbury-like, with an astonishingly original line worthy of a gold medal at the current Winter (of our discontent) Olympics.

As cops moved in to remove a bunch of Muslims praying in the middle of a chaotic pro-Palestinian protest in the Sydney CBD last week, two leftist harridans started screeching, “They’re fucking praying! They’re fucking praying!”

It was a collision of two world views — permanently infuriated atheistic lefties whose only rhetorical skills are screaming and swearing, and who use those skills even when it’s comically inappropriate, and the quietly sanctimonious Muslims whose religious practices must take precedence over the mundane movements of all others, especially infidels.

I can’t speak for the bloke who seemed to be leading the prayers, but his imperviousness to the world around him seemed to be tested less by the cops bearing physically down on him than by the hysterical protesters screeching like banshees to the cops to leave him alone.

While these two groups could not have been more different, the incident did reveal one universal truth, that even hard-core lefties, whose spiritual life consists of (I’m guessing) nothing deeper than recycling tea bags to appease Gaia, recognise that spirituality is still an essential part of the human condition, and comes in many forms. They’d make an exception for Christians, of course, but that’s a digression for another day.

Even The Guardian and the ABC, where atheism competes only with Marxism as the in-house doctrine, gave these praying Muslims all the credence and victimhood they craved. “When you’re in prayer, you’re not allowed to break it for any reason,” sheikh Wesam Charkawi helpfully explained to a couple of theological ingenues from The Guardian. “There’s got to be a catastrophe, or some type of emergency that is happening, for us to do that.”

What, like a climate catastrophe, you mean? Because The Guardian’s been predicting those for decades, albeit with limited success. Luckily the pedestrians of Sydney didn’t need to wait for the seas to rise over Martin Place, or the air around the harbour to burst into flames, or whatever new imminent calamity The Guardian has been banging on about lately, for these prostrate sidewalk hogs to be removed as an obstruction, because the cops swept in and got rid of them anyway.

Around the world, cops are routinely called upon these days to disperse or arrest Muslims who are inconveniencing or threatening passers-by. It is rare for any of them to rise to the occasion. But in Sydney they did.

Their actions were enthusiastically endorsed by the general population, if the comments about it on X are any guide. This isn’t an isolated incident. Westerners are increasingly tired of being told by immigrants how they need to behave in their own countries, and politicians are finally starting to realise it.

Angus Taylor has espoused some mildly conservative ideas about culture and immigration since rising to the leadership of the Opposition Coalition last week, but he’s got a long way to go if he wants to revive patriotism in Australia, and he doesn’t have much time in which to do it either.

If he’s looking for inspiration, he could do worse than consider what British MP Rupert Lowe, formerly of Nigel Farage’s Reform party, did on the weekend. Lowe started his own party, which he named Restore, with a promise to make Britain British again. He said:

“What is necessary will be incredibly painful. But for the first time in a very long time voters have a genuine alternative which is truthful with them about the scale of what now has to be done. “The first priority is to control who comes to our country and more importantly who stays in our country. Restore Britain will not just stop mass immigration—we will reverse it. Every single illegal migrant will be securely detained then deported. The message would unrelenting: If you are in this country without our permission you will be removed. “For the foreseeable future far more people must leave Britain than arrive. If a foreign national is unable to speak English, lives in social housing, claims benefits, refuses to work, fails to integrate, commits crime, or even actively hates our way of life and wishes to do us harm—then they must leave or be made to leave.”

It shouldn’t be, but this approach is rare in Western democracies. Instead of cheap handouts, Restore offers something far more valuable, priceless even: a return to the culture that built the nation: responsibility, restraint, forgiveness, duty and fairness. “In short, a high-trust nation.” But doing so will be an “incredibly painful” process, although more for the interlopers being forced onto planes than for the patriots left behind.

Lowe is claiming he’s already hit 50,000 members, is polling at 10 per cent, and has a “bloody good chance of winning the next election”. The party was last night branded as “racist” by none other than Lowe’s former colleague at Reform, Matt Goodwin, who has 290,000 followers on X and 93,000 on Substack. The Reform Party’s own policy in this area is to deport only 100,000 a year over five years, which won’t even keep pace with the number of people arriving illegally. Clearly, Reform feels seriously threatened by Restore.

Lowe responded with uncharacteristic bluntness, saying Goodwin was “full of turquoise shit”, turquoise being the colour of Reform’s logo.

My money is 100 per cent on Lowe. The challenges that have been bequeathed to us by generations of cowards and multicultural morons now require a solution as dramatic as the one deployed on the Iberian Peninsula in the early 17th century, when the patience of the Spanish finally ran out after centuries of domestic antipathy. Our civilisation can no longer bear the burden of these interlopers. Lowe is one of the few politicians in the world (Pauline Hanson is another) who has the courage to say the bleeding obvious.

Imagine a society where pedestrians don’t need to walk around sanctimonious foreigners praying with their arses in the air. Sounds rather pleasant, don’t you think? Now imagine being able to go to the beach or some other public gathering without the risk of being shot, without having to pass through bollards and security checkpoints. Sounds even pleasanter!

But the ultimate attraction of a more homogeneous, post-Muslim Australia would be that the leftist media would have fewer opportunities to publish diktats issued by some presumptuous representative of an inferior, Stone Age theocracy. And there would be markedly fewer hysterical protesters in the street screaming, “They’re fucking praying!”

It’s weird that so few politicians are embracing this prospect, this return to what once made Australia such an awesome country. I can’t be alone in thinking it sounds like bliss.

