Michael Shellenberger, a softly-spoken pacifist-anthropologist turned free-speech crusader, is an unlikely successor to Ambrose Bierce, the satirist, poet and inventor of hyper-invective journalism from the late 19th century.

Until last weekend, the only thing the two men had in common was that they both, in part, made their name in San Francisco - Bierce chronicling the heady days of the gold rush, Shellenberger documenting its descent into a narcotic nightmare.

Bierce was last seen in 1913, aged 71, crossing the Rio Grande at El Paso on horseback, riding off in the direction of Pancho Villa’s headquarters at Chihuahua at the height of the Mexican Revolution.

On Friday, Shellenberger did likewise by flying into Brazil, aware that things could metaphorically go even further south.

He was already personally under criminal investigation in Brazil for having exposed, in the Twitter Files, the illegal censorship exercised by Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes. Attorney-General Jorge Messias had called for anybody involved in this exposé, such as Shellenberger, to be identified and punished.

Brazil had forcibly shut down the local X operation, and was threatening daily fines for anybody caught logging into the platform across Brazil’s borders.

The purpose of Shellenberger’s visit, announced on X, was both public and provocative: to speak at a huge free-speech rally in São Paulo (Shellenberger later said there were half a million people there) and meet with opposition politicians who themselves were in constant danger of being locked up or disappeared.

“I savoured my last night at home with Helen,” he wrote soon after he boarded the flight to Brazil. “I thought a lot about my children. I felt more grateful than usual for the security, freedom and prosperity that I take for granted.”

Shellenberger made it through Customs and is still in Brazil. He has so far not been arrested or detained. He is currently campaigning - again on X - for Moraes to be impeached, which is audaciously provocative. He attributes the authorities’ reluctance to lock him up to the fact that it would jeopardise the foreign investment upon which the country still partly relies.

“The international disapproval of Brazil is an important part of resisting its slide into totalitarianism,” he posted before he left the US. “Brazilians care very much about how they are perceived in the world. Brazilian elites love traveling to New York, Miami, London, Barcelona, Lisbon, and Paris. As (President) Lula and Moraes damage Brazil’s reputation, they will also damage the pride of Brazil’s ruling class.”

But if Shellenberger expected his colleagues in the international media to join him in this fight, he was sadly mistaken. Among western journalists, he has about as much company as Bierce had as he trotted off into a Chihuahua sunset.

And that is one of the biggest stories in the world today: that almost the entire mainstream media, which for more than a century has claimed to rely on and champion free speech, is ignoring Shellenberger’s brave stance in a nation where free speech hangs by a thread.

His euphoric live broadcasts from the rally in São Paulo and his warning that if Brazil falls to tyranny the rest of the world could follow sparked less interest in the offices of most newspaper editors than Oasis’s reunion tour or whether children cause climate change.

The comparison between Shellenberger and Bierce illustrates how little the media has changed in less than 200 years. Bierce was for most of his career employed by William Randolph Hearst, who inherited the San Francisco Examiner from his father and built from it a tabloid empire that aspired to transform popular opinion into political power, with mixed results (Hearst unsuccessfully ran for president, as a Democrat, in 1904).

For the next century, newspapers, financed by lucrative classified advertisements, occasionally portrayed themselves as an essential element of the liberal-democratic process, speaking truth to power on behalf of their readers.

In reality, they were only, like Hearst’s publications, promoting their owners’ interests. If those interests aligned with their readers’, it was mere coincidence.

Bierce described Hearst as “inaccessible to the conception of an unselfish attachment or a disinterested motive”.

“Nobody but God loves him; and God’s love he values only in so far and he fancies that it may promote his amusing ambition to darken the door of the White House,” he wrote after leaving the Hearst stable in 1908.

The subsequent degeneration of the world’s media is symbolised by Cosmopolitan, the New York magazine for which Bierce briefly wrote after Hearst acquired it in 1905. It was, by today’s standards, conservative and urbane, and featured such writers as Rudyard Kipling, HG Wells, Bernard Shaw and Sinclair Lewis.

Then feminist trailblazer Helen Gurney Brown in 1965 turned it into a magazine for women who wanted to have sex but not babies, and its readership began irreversibly sliding away from what passed for conventional contentment towards loneliness, narcissism and neurosis.

Now Cosmopolitan reports on new sexual fetishes with the same ennui as car magazines cover minor modifications to the latest Toyota Corolla, and announces the breakup of celebrities you didn’t even know existed, let alone knew had engaged in copulation.

Consumers of the rest of the mainstream media do so with similar levels of complicity for the unwritten agenda, aware they are being given their preferred twist on things while being shielded from stories deemed unworthy of their attention. Things like - oh, I don’t know - an independent journalist risking his own liberty to defend free speech in Brazil.

But it’s not just a bored indifference or the inability to form an “unselfish attachment” that has prevented the mainstream media from reporting Shellenberger’s brave stance. It’s also self-interest.

X, which along with Substack is Shellenberger’s preferred platform, is the biggest threat in the world to the legacy media, partly because it is deliberately uncensored and uncontrolled. As such, it and its owner Elon Musk are now either ignored or criticised in the types of newspapers that once claimed to defend freedom but now feed the chooks with hackneyed and barely convincing euphemisms.

The war in Ukraine, for example, is uniformly touted in the mainstream media as a fight for “democracy”, which these days is vague enough to mean turning a blind eye to the rigging of votes and laundering of campaign funds but to most readers nevertheless still conjures analogies with Churchill’s “fight them on the beaches” or the charge of the 4th Light Horse at Beersheba.

The problem is that the media has an uneasy relationship with conservatism, rendering it virtually incapable of defending what is left of our civilisation, even if it wanted to.

This flaw is baked into the business model. The first thing a young journalist learns on the job is that newsworthiness relies on novelty. Domestic murder-suicide? You’re lucky to crack a couple of paragraphs in the local news pages. Perp is an upstanding member of the local church? Sweet, you’ve just commandeered a prime spot on page three or five. Crime scene festooned with satanic icons and the orphaned daughter is a photogenic swimsuit model? Clear page one and have a chat with the editorial manager about how much he’d pay for an exclusive follow-up interview.

In other words, many of the stories that sell newspapers always have and always will unravel the social fabric. Media proprietors have seldom cared about this, and care even less about it now, despite the fabric unravelling faster these days than an Australian flag at a pro-Palestinian protest march.

Besides, social cohesion is not so imperative now that politicians, like media proprietors, have discovered the convenience of censorship and the ease with which it can be imposed on a complacent and easily frightened citizenry.

That is why few people in political or media power have said a word about Shellenberger’s fight for freedom. Secretly, they are all hoping Lula locks him up as a warning not just to Brazilians, but to troublesome libertarians everywhere.

When Bierce rode into Mexico he was seeking the sort of adventure that had sustained him for most of his life since fighting for the Unionists in the Civil War half a century earlier. But he was also riding away from what he saw as imminent prohibition, which he suspected even his powerful prose couldn’t stop.

Being told what you can drink is not as pernicious as being told what you can read or say, but that’s where we are now, and the mainstream media could not be happier.