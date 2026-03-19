Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

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Robert street's avatar
Robert street
5d

How about nuclear mate. The whole world is moving in that direction. Proposed by mr Dutton, talked about by our Tony Abbot, the politition every body loved to hate. Together with the insanity of the covid response, the trans movement, allowing incompatables into our country, the nonsense of the teals, and yes the gas exploration prevention, on top of the propal bridge walks, never ending marches and now prayer demos, and yes i nearly forgot, the blessing of our Albo. Will it improve, not sure after the Bondi event by the self same incompatales. And my goodness i just remembered project net zero. I think the best thing to do is as you suggest, sit on the beach and hope for the best. Go Fred, thanks.

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FFP's avatar
FFP
5d

And we have oil fields not allowed to be used thanks to Green lunatics and Aboriginal squatters!

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