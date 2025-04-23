The first two weeks of the 2025 federal election campaign followed the media-political formula almost flawlessly. The politicians kept their appearances to media-only photo opportunities; the journalists restricted their questions to easy, trivial issues; and, most importantly, real people and real concerns were avoided with the same grim resolve as the Easter Bunny avoiding Lakemba and Dandenong.

Yesterday, polling booths opened. People are actually voting in this election and the significant questions haven’t even been asked, let alone answered. Whatever the outcome of this election, you can bet it won’t alter the disastrous course in which Australia is heading.

So, apropos of nothing, at least as far as this election is concerned, allow me to pose for posterity the six obvious questions the media failed to ask the two major parties in this utter farce of a democratic election.

1. How many Muslim migrants is too many? It’s possible we’ve already reached that point already, in which case there might be a few easy votes in declaring a moratorium on further arrivals from the Middle East, especially its most intractably hostile parts, at least until Islam itself reforms and learns to live peacefully with other cultures and religions.

They’re not the only ones. Just this week we’ve had migrants allegedly burning a mother alive in a car and bashing her son almost to death, and others rioting on the streets of Footscray in defence of a psycho who previously attacked cops with a knife.

And while we’re on the topic of migration, I enjoy a good vindaloo as much as the next Australian, but why have Indians suddenly become the main source of our migrants? It’s not as if there’s any shortage of British or European people who would gratefully settle here, assimilate and contribute with slightly more vigour and cultural vibrancy than we get from the current crop of Uber drivers and delivery riders.

Every other issue that has been given prominence in this election pales before this one. You only need to look at the situation in Britain, France, Germany and Sweden, among others, to see that a badly managed migration program, especially involving Muslims, is an absolutely guaranteed way to destroy a country.

You have to wonder, who told our political leaders that this was a good idea?

2. Will you place more restrictions on our free speech after the election? We know Albo’s answer to this. The vicious contempt he’s shown to punters who were audacious enough to disrupt his carefully managed photo ops during this campaign says all you need to know about his respect for the rights of Australians to speak their mind, especially on political matters.

He has already had a crack at passing the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill, which effectively empowers government-appointed apparatchiks to determine what is true and what isn’t, and you can be sure he will try again, this time successfully, if he is returned to office.

As for the opposition, you might deduce, with a touch of irony, that their unwillingness to tackle the government on this issue is emblematic of their own insufficient devotion to the importance of the contest of ideas.

Again, one look at Britain, where no less than 30 people a day are being arrested for Wrongspeak, is all you need to see where this is heading.

Even if you aren’t particularly concerned about exercising your free speech now, I can guarantee you will be by the end of this next term of federal government, regardless who wins. But by then, of course, it will be too late.

3. Pardon me for not getting it first or fiftieth time around, but what exactly is Net Zero all about? Are we going to change the weather by reducing our emissions of carbon-dioxide, the gas which trees rely upon to grow, even while China and India increase theirs, using our coal?

I know both parties are obsessed with it, but I still don’t understand how you can change the weather by, for example, installing solar panels on rooftops, especially ones made by Uighur slaves in China.

Immediately after it won the 2022 election, Labor published a poster thanking its environmental supporters and promising “climate action”. What even is that? And, three years later, has any of that action affected the climate yet?

4. What are kids learning in schools? Why is it that in return for the tens of billions of dollars we spend on education every year all we seem to get is generations of kids that are each less employable, less independent and more neurotic than the previous? Could it be something in the curriculum that is turning them into timid, pessimistic dissidents with an ironic financial dependence on the state?

If so, would it be too much to ask one of you to have a look at the curriculum and perhaps rewrite it to remove the anti-western identity politics and replace it with — oh, I don't know — reading, writing and arithmetic?

5. Are we staying in the World Health Organisation? We now know that being a member of the WHO during Covid wasn’t exactly advantageous. Just ask Dan Andrews, who followed the WHO agenda more closely than any other Australian politician and is now possibly the most universally despised man in Australian history other than Rolf Harris.

Following this globalist cabal led to the biggest social and financial disaster in Australian peacetime history, hands down. It’s probably a good time now to flip them the bird. Will you?

6. And finally, why are you so determined to inveigle your way into our lives? Why do we ordinary, tax-paying, family-raising, small-business-running Australians constantly get the feeling that every decision you make is motivated by a loathing for our independence and freedom?

Could it be because you spend so much time around Canberra bureaucrats, who, as everyone knows, have the social skills of undercover Stasi operatives and the joie de vivre of low-level CCP informants?

Try spending a bit more time outside the Canberra bubble and you might find that Australia is actually a beautiful country full of independent and decent people. It’s just politicians who have reduced us to cynicism and despair.

So there they are. The six questions that, had they been asked, might have altered the course our politicians have chosen for us. But they haven’t been asked, so the best we can hope for now is a managed decline under Dutton or a pedal-to-the-metal date with complete social and economic collapse under Albo.

Watch out for them at the dawn service on Anzac Day this Friday. Albo and Dutton might put on a slick performance at controlled media events, but in the dawn light on Anzac Day, as the lone bugler plays The Last Post, watch for the subtle, forlorn realisation in their expression that neither of them is even remotely worthy of leading this wonderful nation that so many good people died defending.