On Armistice Day last year, standing behind the statue of Winston Churchill on Whitehall, “Steve” told me that the police and pro-Palestinian protesters had driven native Britons to despair.

One of the benefits of Australian citizenship - indeed, one of our most solemn obligations - is and always has been to rub the Poms’ noses in the success and freedom we enjoy in what was originally intended by them to be a miserable penal colony.

Who knew that the dregs of British society would, after being dumped on this hostile continent in 1788, create a community that would become, by some accounts, the richest economy in the world in the late 19th century and the top of every émigré’s list of preferred destinations by the late 20th?

Certainly not Lord Sydney, who, under orders from King George III, advised the British Treasury in 1786 to organise a flotilla that would transport some of Britain’s most undesirable felons and their “infectious distempers” as far away as possible.

That flotilla unknowingly included in its intangible cargo all the values and optimism of the Enlightenment while, thanks partly to the close confines of the nine-month journey and the interdependence necessary for survival on the uncultivated continent onto which they disembarked, abandoning many of the class divisions that traditionally encumbered British lives.

Thus the seed of a new culture was planted, which would eventually demonstrate to the world the virtues of egalitarianism by punching above its weight in sport, science, prosperity, humour and, above all, happiness.

It’s one thing for the world to marvel at our success, but the envy of Poms is especially gratifying.

Which is why it is mysterious that we are currently ignoring the latest opportunity to provocatively remind the Poms of our superiority and discerning opportunism.

Unless you have been buried under a rock or reading only The Guardian lately, you will have noticed that British society is even less equal than usual these days. After decades of trying and somewhat succeeding to discard the legacy of the pernicious class system, Poms have somehow allowed a new, even more sinister social hierarchy to emerge.

This time, in place of the bumbling aristocracy (who for all their flaws at least gave us Wodehouse and Waugh) are gangs of marauding “migrants” who have been given licence to riot and rape on an even grander scale than their predecessors were given to exploit workers and drive their Bentleys drunk through crowded streets.

But while the people at the top of the structure have changed, the sods at the bottom haven’t. They are the working class whose crime is simply wanting to be left alone to work, raise a family and occasionally speak their minds, especially after a pint or two.

The impertinence!

The constabulary, judiciary, media and Westminster have all joined forces to give these yobs what is coming to them: being banged up for months or even years in what are now among the most overcrowded and horrendous jails in the world.

Hmm. Overcrowded jails. Where have you heard that before?

The last time that was an issue in Britain, one of the greatest nations in history was born.

If the Australian government had any initiative or larrikin spirit, it would plead with its British counterpart to clamp irons on this latest generation of felons with their even more infectious distempers and march them onto galleons bound for Botany Bay.

I can’t speak for all Australians but I’m sure most of my compatriots would be happy to accept as new citizens the kind of people who would risk their own freedom in defence of others’. Few people appreciate freedom more than those whose nation was founded as a prison.

And that welcome would be double for the likes of Tommy Robinson, Laurence Fox, Calvin Robinson and Katie Hopkins should they too, as they surely will, find themselves before the beak for having the temerity to question the virtues of unrestrained and indiscriminate immigration or whatever narrative the elites are pushing this week.

Any Pom with half a brain is already considering an escape.

“I’m moving to Australia,” screamed a headline in The Telegraph in June, above a story about rich, independent Poms planning to flee the imminent financial “Starmageddon” of the incoming Labour government.

That was based merely on the communist-level taxation that the new government was expected to impose. Fascist levels of woke tyranny should be enough for the rest of the country to march on the Australian embassy should the chance of a new life in a sunnier land be declared a possibility.

To be fair, Australia too is heading down a similarly tyrannical path but we are years behind Britain in forgoing our own freedom and prosperity to appease the monocultural globalist cabal.

I was reminded of how lucky we still are last week, when I went surfing at Yallingup, Western Australia, and met James, a young English kid who had moved to Australia with his girlfriend and was applying for residency.

My own worries about Australia’s increasingly parlous state were quickly dispelled as James expressed his profound joy in being able to enjoy winter sunshine, empty beaches, good-quality surf, prosperity and a larrikin culture into which he fitted with consummate ease.

Then we started talking about how difficult it was for him to navigate the bureaucratic nightmare of applying for residency, and my anger and cynicism were revived.

Only 4 per cent of migrants to Australia come from the United Kingdom. If not for the self-appointed petty authoritarians who raise high the tiny hoops through which people like James and his girlfriend are expected to perform somersaults, that number would be much higher.

But either the hoops for Indians and Chinese are larger and lower, or Asians are better at bureaucratic acrobatics. Thirty per cent of Australia’s migrants now come from these two nations, despite them having little in common (India’s love of cricket notwithstanding) with the people who founded and built this country.

We are forgoing the opportunity to take our pick of the wealthiest, most independent and entrepreneurial Poms, and instead are filling the nation with Uber drivers and Deliveroo riders, many of who don’t speak our language and aren’t interested in our culture.

If history is any guide, British convicts make more ambitious citizens.