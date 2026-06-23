The supporters of the failing shark protection racket are calling for a “shark summit” in New South Wales, which is like the captain of the Titanic hitting an iceberg and ordering an urgent review of deckchair arrangements.

The call comes from surfer Dave Pearson, who was himself attacked by a shark in 2011, and subsequently formed a group called Bite Club, which supports survivors and anyone else traumatised by sharks.

In recent years the Department of Primary Industries in NSW, which runs the state’s appallingly ineffective shark attack mitigation program, has been keen to collaborate with Bite Club, accompanying it to coastal community events after attacks and helping counsel those affected.

This collaboration has conveniently ameliorated the impression normal people have that the scientists and researchers of the DPI are a bunch of creepy ghouls who prefer sharks to people, and can rationalise whatever carnage their chosen pets inflict on unsuspecting swimmers with even more horrifying predictions of marine environmental collapse should we resolve to remove these threats from our beaches.

Both Bite Club and the DPI are deeply reluctant to countenance the possibility that 26 years after great whites were protected, and a decade after most of our shark fisheries closed down, maybe – just maybe – the size and abundance of sharks off our beaches is now completely out of control.

Why Pearson would be sucked in by the DPI is a mystery to me. I’ve met him several times, and he is a great bloke. He responded to a trauma in his own life by wanting to help others, which is an eminently noble thing to do.

But a “shark summit”, while it is likely to be endorsed by the “experts” who have been milking this tragedy for the better part of 30 years, will not achieve a single thing. It certainly won’t prevent the next fatality, which is likely to happen in the next month or two. Nor will it reach any conclusions that don’t somehow perpetuate the parasitic careers of the “experts” involved.

We are now at the point where politicians and public servants are almost certainly in breach of their duty of care. The evidence that sharks are being unnecessarily protected at the expense of human life has been available for years. Deferring to “experts” can no longer cut it. My documentary, The Heart of Sharkness, posted in November, fully explains how this farcical situation came to be, starting with then federal Environment Minister Robert Hill in 2000 waving through the protection of great whites without so much as a debate in parliament about potential tragic consequences.

Two months later, two surfers (one a newlywed on his honeymoon, the other a kid aged only 17) were killed by two different great whites on consecutive days in South Australia, and not a single politician, “expert” or bureaucrat paused and asked, “Hang on a sec, didn’t we just protect those vicious animals?”

The certainty with which the “experts” argued that the great white population was in precipitous decline 30 years ago has since been replaced by an obnoxious dismissal that their protection can’t possibly have led to an increase in numbers.

“We simply do not have scientific evidence on the trends in the population of [great white and bull sharks],” Daryl McPhee of Bond University told The Daily Telegraph on the weekend.

He’s right. But experts like him don’t have the data because they’re not looking for it. They know that the data, once published, will not only end their careers, but expose them for having deceived the public about this deadly menace for years.

At the Senate Environment Committee’s Shark Mitigation hearings in 2017, senior CSIRO scientist Nic Bax was asked what he thought about previous testimony to the inquiry that anecdotal sightings suggested an “explosion” in the number of sharks.

“There’s no scientific estimate of the trend to show an explosion,” Bax replied.

He then explained that any upward trend was almost certainly low:

“There is no census or statistically valid baseline. But the other aspect is: given the life history strategies of the white shark — and you’re looking at the life history parameters — it would be hard to imagine that their growth rate could be more than about 4 per cent a year. So an explosion in that sense, 4 per cent a year, depending on how you consider a 4 per cent increase, is the maximum rate of increase we would expect given the shark demographics. So I’m not sure you’d call it an explosion. And, of course, we have no evidence that it is increasing at 4 per cent. It could be decreasing at 4 per cent. We don’t know.”

Bax reassured the inquiry that the CSIRO would be able to provide an estimation of the great whites’ population trend in “a number of years… rather than a decade”.

That was in October 2017, nine years ago. Like I said, there’s no desire to estimate the trend because the “experts” in this field are more concerned about their careers than the people being attacked at our beaches.

I am inclined to partly agree with Pearson. Let’s hold a shark summit. But not one to investigate new and increasingly ineffective ways to keep sharks away from swimmers and surfers. Rather, let’s have a summit that starts with my documentary explaining the duplicity and lies that have underpinned almost every official policy or theory about sharks for the past 26 years, then grill “experts” about why they shouldn’t be charged with some form of criminal negligence.

After writing about this topic for 11 years, and watching almost every politician and “expert” ignore the deafeningly loud and tragic alarm bells, that’s a summit I could get behind.

Dear reader, if you want to learn the shocking truth about sharks in Australia, watch my entertaining and enlightening documentary, The Heart of Sharkness, here.

I’ve also recently published a new edition of Die Laughing: The Wild Life of Bill Leak. Bill was widely mocked for warning 10 years ago that political correctness would destroy Australia’s awesome culture. Well, who’s laughing now? You can buy the new edition here.

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