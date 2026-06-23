Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

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Ally
3d

It’s so disgusting to think that people’s lives are being sacrificed like this. It almost seems deliberately malicious. I mean sharks are just fish. They’re not intelligent like mammals. Why the obsession? But like I said, maybe there is malicious intent.

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FFP's avatar
FFP
3d

Feed the experts to the sharks?

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