Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb's avatar
Deb
Apr 3

We live on the Central Coast and I wouldn’t even consider swimming at the beach these days because of the danger of sharks. Time for shark culling!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff Schmucker's avatar
Jeff Schmucker
Apr 3

If they won’t listen to Tapley,Toumazos and Schmucker. They’ll take years to work it out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Fred Pawle and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fred Pawle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture