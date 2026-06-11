Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

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A Sense of Place Magazine's avatar
A Sense of Place Magazine
4dEdited

If only it wasn't true. Forlorn and pessimistic. Too bloody right. Talk to any young thing being done out of their inheritance by Albanese and his dismal, horrible, rotten crew of parasites.

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Deb's avatar
Deb
4d

Insanity reigns supreme!

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