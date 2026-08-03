Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

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Dianne Bentley's avatar
Dianne Bentley
2d

As a nation of Australians as opposed to the Muslim invasion, we need to take control of our country, I saw a video today of an elderly man walking near the Sydney Opera house with a Christian message on a small banner, just walking around not annoying anyone but three or four cops came up to him and told him to leave. They couldn’t tell him what law he is breaking but continued to threaten him. This is what our country is becoming, not jus antisemitic but also, anti Christian

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Miffy's avatar
Miffy
2dEdited

Hitler collaborated with the Islamists. You should hear about the soccer clubs in Egypt where most of them won’t allow Christian players to join.

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