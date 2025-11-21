Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb's avatar
Deb
3d

Nailed it again Fred. What on earth has happened to our once great country? It’s so sad to see how rapidly the country has declined. The way we’re going, we will be heading for civil war here as well. Apparently we’re all racist and full of hate speech for standing up for our race. I can remember going to Sydney as a kid, every one dressed in their Sunday best, friendly and carefree, take me back to those days, or at least the ‘70’s!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Most Likely's avatar
Most Likely
3d

Hear hear 🇦🇺

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fred Pawle
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture