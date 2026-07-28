Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

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Michelle Ambrose's avatar
Michelle Ambrose
2d

You're right, they're angry. I had the opportunity to have The Shark Debate conversation with the Mother of one of my students. It didn't go well. She became visibly shaken, and indignant when i suggested sharks were inferior to humans and there were far too many of them. The indoctrination runs deep.

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Miffy
2d

Maybe things are turning around in this next generation. My 18 year old son and his friends all Cronulla surfers are not woke shark huggers. They all agree the sharks should be pushed back from our beaches. And from my perspective, I think people have lost sight of the sanctity of human life. We are above the animals and are called to be good stewards of God’s creation. And if we ‘are’ animals, how is us protecting ourselves from predators any different from any other animal doing the same?

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