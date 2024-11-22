By avoiding the parts of Australia where English is a second language and whiteness is synonymous with colonial oppression, it is possible to reassure oneself that the future of this country looks like a rosy continuation of its free and prosperous past.

This is not an unreasonable hope, if only because Australians have enough things to be morbidly pessimistic about already. The government is making a dog’s breakfast out of inflation, the economy, housing, education, energy and freedom of speech, not to mention that it is also siding with the most corrupt nation in Europe in a confrontation that one former military commander says has already escalated into World War III. The last thing we need is for the government to then find time in its busy schedule to also destroy what was once our precious and unique culture.

Such optimism, however, is naive. Evidence of our cultural decline is everywhere. And indications of the dystopia to which it leads are also, depressingly, not difficult to find.

So it is our lamentable duty as decent citizens, then, to keep abreast of how well this unsolicited cultural transformation is going, and familiarise ourselves with the methods behind it. Turns out those methods are very effective, as the upper echelons of the Department of Home Affairs and ASIO, accompanied by Labor Senator Murray Watt, explained in a Senate Estimates hearing this month.

Watching the whole 12.5 hours of this session is torturous, so I’ve done it for you, and selected a handful of the most insightful moments.

Despite the studied obfuscation, bureaucratese and passive aggression of some of the speakers, a clear picture emerges. Australia is offering refuge to people from a war zone who are to a large extent not interested in leaving that war behind, no matter how barbaric are their opinions about it or how much money we pay them to be grateful that the war isn’t here.

You might be alarmed, but not surprised, to learn that one of the hottest topics during the Home Affairs sessions in Estimates was the money we are giving Palestinian refugees to encourage their “social cohesion”.

Before I get to the content of this exchange, it’s useful to ponder exactly why any government agency would ever need to hand out money intended to foster “social cohesion” with migrants. Clearly, any group of migrants who need to be paid in order to be “cohesive” have moved to the wrong country, and should probably relocate to a country where the potential for “cohesion” is somewhere above the level that requires grift.

Similarly, any country that is stupid enough to hand out money to migrants to prevent them being fractious has the self-loathing of a middle-class teenage goth whose only hobby is contemplating suicide.

Here is Sneha Chatterjee, who is the Department of Home Affairs’ acting first assistant secretary for citizenship and multicultural affairs, listing the “community groups” that received shares of a $16.84 million package in ad hoc payments from the government:

Victorian Liberal Senator James Paterson had a very reasonable question about what checks and balances applied when handing out all this largesse, to which Ms Chatterjee initially responds like a rabbit in the headlights:

And how thorough was that “review of publicly available information”? It’s a reasonable question, to which Senator Paterson did not receive a reply:

Paterson then went on to disclose his own review of that publicly available information, which involved nothing more demanding than scrolling through a couple of social media accounts:

And this is where Paterson exposed the deception behind these “social cohesion” grants. Department of Home Affairs Secretary Stephanie Foster interjected with this explanation of how the “community groups” are selected as recipients of your hard-earned taxes:

So the money is handed out to groups that “represent their community”. Whether those groups encourage “social cohesion” is either a secondary consideration or not considered at all. You’ll notice also that these groups represent “their” community, not Australia. It makes about as much sense as rewarding men for beating up women.

This is only a sample of what was discussed during that day in Senate Estimates, which itself is only a sample of the countless ways our government is pushing ahead with its agenda to transform Australia into a totalitarian dump riven by sectarian grievances and constantly on the alert for acts of terror.

At least once they have achieved that, we won’t have to spend money helping refugees acclimatise to their new home any more.

Please subscribe to my Substack page. It’s free!