Fred Pawle

Eck
1d

Charlize’s death was heartbreaking. Bribie is a small community and we live not far from there. We heard many stories circulate about the attack and apparently she was killed close to shore and died instantly. Days later a shark was spotted off Redcliffe. I haven’t been back in the water. Very sad and I agree we must cull sharks.

KathS
1d

As usual cultists minds cost lives, no one is saying get rid of all sharks as these emotionally charged cultists get freaked out by suggesting bringing the numbers down, they listen to the environmental cultists not the realists that have to justify their pay packets.

The ones that should be listened to are the fishermen that witness the increase they are out there every day, and the stats from the increase of deaths, wonder if one of their loved ones was taken they would say well shouldn't have been in the water its their territory, sadly some would.

