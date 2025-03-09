Fred Pawle

As usual, Fred, you have nailed it. I can see no future for Europe and/or the UK. Canada is close to death, too, thanks to Trudeau. Australia is heading that way but it’s not yet unrecoverable. Trump is right to treat Europe & the UK… cautiously.

Spot on as usual Fred. If Australia ever got invaded I sleep easy knowing Albo, Lidia Thorpe, Thomas Mayo and their merry band of anti-colonists, Blaktivists and “always was” types will (after the obligatory Welcome to Country to the invaders of course) be on the front lines. It is only fair given their belief there are a few rightful owners while the majority of us are only tenants.

