“The day that changed Australia forever,” the cover of The Weekend Australian’s Inquirer section announced this morning, referring to the mass murder by two Muslims at Bondi last Sunday. And therein lies the problem. Australia didn’t change at all that day, nor has it in the six days since. Or if it has, it is in the same dark direction it was already heading, which is into the black hole that history reserves for nations that have lost the will to survive.

Australia stands at a historic juncture. In one direction we summon the courage to save our precious country, for which future generations will be eternally grateful. In the other, we introduce more ineffective “hate speech” laws, spout platitudes about “tolerance” and resist the urge to be angry, let alone fight back, in response to a barbaric attack on our very heart and soul. For this, only our adversaries will be grateful.

It seems increasingly likely that we will choose the latter path. The adversaries who benefit most from this will be either the founders of a homegrown Islamic caliphate, who have already established strong footholds in all our capital cities, or the leaders of the People’s Liberation Army of China, who have been laughing at our insipidness all week, and dramatically reducing the level of firepower they estimate would be necessary to roll over this resource-rich continent of ours. Continue in this cowardly direction for much longer, however, and our new overlords could just as easily be a tribe of Papua New Guineans in loin cloths armed with bows and arrows.

The government has already decided which direction it wants to go. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has instructed his senior ministers to flood social media today with the same cut-and-pasted message to distract the masses from the real issue: There are more guns in Australia than there were the last time we took them off you! We’ll buy them back! We are making you safer by ensuring you can’t defend yourselves!

Albo himself, meanwhile, lit a candle, visited a wounded hero in hospital, attended an “inter-faith service” at St Mary’s, then scurried like a rat to Canberra as a way to avoid attending the first funeral from the massacre, of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, at which he would have been heckled worse than Uncle Neville delivering a Welcome to Country at a National Socialist Network protest. No surprise, then, that when he returned to Sydney he didn’t dare show his face at the most heartbreaking of the funerals so far, of little 10-year-old Matilda.

Albo did, however, find time to remind us that “diversity is a strength” and “All Australians stand against antisemitism”, both of which would be huge if true.

Meanwhile, the one man who should be most prominent under these circumstances, Immigration and Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, whose normal tasks include welcoming new antisemitic refugees from Gaza and cancelling the visas of harmless Christian conservatives Candace Owens and Carl Benjamin, has only emerged from his bunker to appear in this mind-numbingly dull staged photo and briefly claim, contrary to appearances, that he hates antisemitic preachers as much as the next bagel muncher.

So in lieu of him showing his face in public, here’s a shot of him and his supporters celebrating his re-election to the multicultural utopian electorate of Watson, which is either in western Sydney or the departure lounge of an airport somewhere in Central Asia.

NSW Police have shown similar leadership. They issued a statement yesterday warning patriotic Australians “not to hold or attend unauthorised public gatherings this weekend”, and that “anyone considering violence, retribution or vigilante behaviour will be met with swift and decisive action”. You can guarantee that action, should it be necessary, will be swifter and more decisive than the force’s response on Sunday (the bravery of some officers notwithstanding).

Even the people most affected by the attack, other than Jews, have so far not fully understood the gravity of the situation. The “paddle-out” and beachside gathering by Bondi locals yesterday might have been a tonic for shocked residents and friends of the slain, but it showed little outrage over the atrocity. Speaking on their behalf in the Sydney Morning Herald, former BBC reporter Nick Bryant said: “Do we want this atrocity to become a bloody milestone along the path of further polarisation, or the moment where we chose comity over mutual hate?”

If only the choices were that easy. If only we could see where all this multicultural vibrancy was taking us. If only there were some other people like us further along this route who could warn us about what this might cost us, and what other social and economic perils lie ahead. If only the destination for this could be explained to us in vivid detail. If only the people wishing to change our countries from within or do us harm would be more explicit about their intentions.

Well, for those who have trouble reading the signs, here is a factoid worth noting. There have been 11 terrorist attacks in Australia since the Lindt Café siege 10 years ago. Eight of them were perpetrated by Muslims. Every one of the 25 terrorist murders in the past 10 years was by an Islamist. There have also been dozens of foiled attacks, including a plot to randomly behead people in the street. All of those were planned by Muslims too. Muslims represent 3 per cent of the Australian population.

A truly patriotic leader would have put both the death penalty and mass deportations on the agenda by now.

But never mind all that. If you own guns, don’t forget the government is paying good taxpayers’ money to compulsorily take them off your hands. And if you’re near Bondi tomorrow, don’t miss your chance to heckle the Prime Minister when he makes a rare public appearance at the memorial for the 15 killed, on a day he has declared a National Day of Reflection.

Signing the petition for him to resign is one thing, but there is nothing like telling the slimy little creep what you think of him in person.

