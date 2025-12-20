Fred Pawle

I don't know much about Communist playbooks, but this gun buyback is definitely smelling like Classic Leninism.

I read that there have been 15 killings with legal firearms in past 5yrs, and 15 in the past week on top with Bondi Massacre.

Also, were 120 killings with illegal guns over that 5yrs.

So, I don't think legal guns are such an issue, despite this goat rooter owning 6 of them. If nobody had a gun, then people would resort to knives and machetes to get the killing done.

Albanese should resign, we're past shocked stage, most people except the leftist mentally retarded types are the only ones who think he is doing a good job.

I read an article from Shane Dowling, where he practically blamed Jews for going into a "kill zone" as if they knew something bad was possibly going to happen, and I am waiting for the term "false flag" to be waved, there is literally a whole FF industry out there, blaming Netanyahu, Frydenberg, Pauline Hansen for trying to revive their careers and all that rot.

People are crying out for some moral leadership, the Labor party are not interested so we are going to have to take the problem to them so they can't ignore it, or prescribe the wrong solution to the problem, as they always do.

spoken like a true Australian, thank you Fred. I remember my husband having to hand his Winchester shot gun in after Port Arthur . Now the crooks , crazy's and the Islamics have them, we are a disarmed Nation of sitting ducks !

