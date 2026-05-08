Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

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Doug Ritchie's avatar
Doug Ritchie
2d

Hi Fred, I think you forgot to mention the most egregious legalised rort of them all, “Net Zero”. Not only is it hollowing out the economy and sending the country broke, it’s also funding lobby groups and whole political parties to ensure that the wealth of Australia is diverted to the schemes’ promoters.

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Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
2d

I was just saying the same my wife yesterday.

I can't remember a time that corruption was so rampant in Australia, permeating every aspect of society.

And the clueless Coalition wonders why we have turned to One Nation in droves, then acts as if ON are the enemy!

Or Moira Deeming!

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