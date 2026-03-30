Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

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Deb's avatar
Deb
7d

Nailed it yet again Fred. If our children weren’t here in Australia we’d be on a plane out of this communistic shit hole that Australia has become courtesy of the worst government in living memory.

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T.I.H.T.I.M.'s avatar
T.I.H.T.I.M.
7d

“…...Rampant inflation, creeping authoritarianism, censorship, hordes of violent immigrants, unprecedented corruption, the world’s highest taxes, unaffordable housing, schools churning out brainwashed robots, harridan women dominating politics and business, prime farmland being forced to accommodate useless gay solar panels and giant ugly windmills……..”.

100% correct.

It’s what Starmer and 30yrs of Blairism has done to Britain………..it’s what Trudeau, Freeland and Carney have done to Canada………what Ardern tried to do to NZ……..what Merkel and Merz have done to Germany………..Macron to France………..Sanchez to Spain………….and Clinton, Bush, Obama and Biden did the USA.

They’ve all done the dirty work of the globalist banksters, neo-Marxists and Islamists who have striven for 60yrs to bring humanity under their collective yolk……..whilst China and its pet monkey the UN chime in.

Trump is leading the opposition - which is why they tried to frame him and ultimately kill him.

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