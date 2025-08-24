Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Jane Vickery
2d

Australia is really only a nominal democracy. Nominal democracy meets democratic standards on the surface and embodies the rhetoric of democracy, but lacks the content. Unelected, supra-national and trans governmental elite networks are actively seeking the establishment of a totalitarian world government and are directing policy from the shadows. Genuine democracy is responsive to the preferences of real human beings and it requires elections that hold elected leaders accountable to the public and other arrangements that hold non-elected leaders accountable to elected ones. It also requires an effective rule of law with protection of individual rights and the existence of a vibrant civil society whose discussions are heard throughout the polity. Our Government and public institutions are repackaging Cultural Marxism… replacing personal responsibility with collective guilt and they are ultimately responsible for the degradation socially, intellectually, culturally and economically of Australia. It is all by design- this is Agenda 2030.

James Glanvill's avatar
James Glanvill
2d

What we need to do is ban Sharia butchering, where they hang the poor animal upside down by its ankles and cut the carotid artery, with the aim that the heart continues beating until the last drop of blood has exited the body. This is how they make 'Halal meat'. Can you imagine a crueler way to end an animal's life?

If we can ban this barbaric practice, the bulk of the problematic immigrants will leave the country.

