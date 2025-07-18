Fred Pawle

Robin Henry
19h

It's difficult to see Australia being driven into a multicultural abyss when even Angela Merkel admitted "multicultural has failed", more difficult to realise that our country is not only managed by fools, but that those fools are puppets of some unknown other.

It's obvious that Albanese and his socialists are hell bent in destroying Australia; immigration, housing, energy, education, and more. Only a fool doesn't learn from the mistakes of others and the EU and UK are glaring examples of serious mistakes (or intentional destruction?).

Dianne Bentley
18h

How sad is this, that these once upright countries are now full of deplorables. The leaders are definitely in the pay of the One World non elected Government. The writing has been on the wall for quite a long time, we just didn’t realize it. But now we are awake! Is it too late? I think so. The slippery slide is hard to get off once you are on it and gathering speed. As you say Fred, they both only got 30% of the vote, but somehow got in. All I can say is God help us!

