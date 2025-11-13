Fred Pawle

A Digital curtain falls over the continent. Dissent will be silenced painlessly with an Off Switch. The AustFedGov Algorithm is named KAREN. Karen Trotsky. Be Happy.

Another great article Fred. Loved the Burkes backyard line!

As for digital ID, if it’s required to access Instagram it’ll be goodbye Instagram for me.

