Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

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Michelle Ambrose's avatar
Michelle Ambrose
2d

Those bureacrats have a lot to answer for, being hotel dunny cleaner has more dignity

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Ally's avatar
Ally
2d

WTF!!! This is beyond a joke!!

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