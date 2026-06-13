As a woman recovers in hospital after being seriously attacked by a shark off Coogee Beach, Sydney, this morning, spare a thought for the dozens of people who are also affected by this serious and traumatic incident.

First, of course, are the emergency responders and other onlookers. If the attack was as vicious as early reports lead us to believe, then these people have witnessed the sort of gruesome injuries that are impossible to forget, and can cause nightmares for years. I once met a burly country cop who was one of the first on the scene at a fatal attack, and was reduced to dry retching when I asked him to recall it in an interview four years later.

But there are other people who will be affected by this in ways the rest of us can barely imagine, and we must think of them at this difficult time as well.

Most of them work at the NSW Department of Primary Industries, who as I type this are scrambling to find ways to spin this attack as just another “shark encounter”, entirely unavoidable and probably the woman’s fault anyway.

They haven’t posted any reference to it yet, which might suggest their usual platitudes – expressing sympathy for the victim and advising people to stay out of the water – are losing their potency. These are not imaginative people, and inventing new ways to justify wild animals mauling people grows more difficult with each new attack, which lately is weekly.

We must also spare a thought for the DPI employees who tagged and released a 2.6m tiger shark at Bondi, 3.5km from Coogee, roughly half an hour before the attack. Their greatest concern is not whether they might have prevented this latest attack by killing the shark instead of letting it go – they’re only employees following orders, after all – but whether their future employment might be adversely affected by this attack, coming after five fatalities in just 12 months.

The tag-and-release program costs the NSW government $21.5 million a year, of which the people manning the boats receive the main share. It’s a lucrative little earner, and not difficult work, especially if you enjoy being outdoors.

Should public opinion start to turn, and questions asked about the effectiveness of this program, these poor people might find themselves facing redundancy, which is a more perilous fate for them than it is for most workers. Finding alternative employment isn’t easy when your primary skills involve making life significantly more dangerous for other people. Normal employers would justifiably suspect you of being some kind of psychopath, and a danger to fellow employees. These people would be lucky to get a job stacking shelves at a supermarket without alarm bells ringing in the HR department.

The minister responsible for keeping people safe at beaches in NSW, Tara Moriarty, also deserves our sympathy. She might need to interrupt whatever she’s doing on this sunny winter day to record another video expressing sympathy for victims and telling people to stay out of the water.

She struggled to appear authentic last time this happened, so must be dreading the prospect of facing the cameras again. Perhaps she’s working on a video announcing the government will in future fine surfers and swimmers if they venture beyond waist-deep water, which is one of the few options left to the politicians and shark researchers whose main priority is not to protect people, but to make sure sharks are not disturbed as they swim around eating things.

But most of all, we must feel sorry for the co-owners and co-editors of Surfing World magazine, who have invested thousands of dollars in their latest edition, a special investigation into the shark problem in Australia.

Surfers should be the first to demand that the government cease creating this unwanted and unnecessary risk – they are, after all, the most common victims of attacks. Sadly, that’s not what you get for your $20 if you buy this edition of Surfing World. Instead, you get an embarrassingly meek and timid acceptance of the status quo and a determined avoidance of the best solution to the problem, which is to reopen shark fisheries in Australia. It’s not rocket science.

Amazingly, the magazine’s editors implicitly endorse government policies that lead to some of their readers being eaten, and many others walking away to pursue safer hobbies. I’m no Harvard graduate, but that doesn’t seem like a viable business model to me.

If the edition was gathering dust on newsagency shelves before this attack, it’s gathering dust in the store-rooms out the back now. Meek fatalism is infinitely less compelling than a robust defence of readers. (Read my earlier critique of the edition here.)

Surfing used to epitomise Australia’s rugged culture, and might still do. But Surfing World is about as rugged as a booklet of Country Women’s Association scone recipes. The DPI, Tara Moriarty and other bureaucrats and “researchers” who have their snouts deeply buried in the shark research trough, must be pleasantly surprised that a bunch of surfers, of all people, are voluntarily trying to do their PR for them.

Dear reader, if you want to learn the shocking truth about sharks in Australia, watch my entertaining and enlightening documentary, The Heart of Sharkness, here.

I’ve also recently published a new edition of Die Laughing: The Wild Life of Bill Leak. Bill was widely mocked for warning 10 years ago that political correctness would destroy Australia’s awesome culture. Well, who’s laughing now? You can buy the new edition here.

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