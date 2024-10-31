Asked in March how she knew that terrorists would not wind up snatching some or all of the tens of millions of Australian taxpayers’ dollars she was giving to a dodgy aid organisation in Gaza, Foreign Minister Penny Wong obfuscated, then squirmed, then became petulant.

We now know why.

Because - surprise surprise - at least some of the money did indeed wind up in the hands of men (it’s always men, which is strangely anathema to Wong’s professed feminism) whose shopping list gives higher priority to tunnels in which to rape and murder Israeli women than it does to food for the benighted, starving people of Gaza.

The organisation in question is the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, the only UN agency dedicated to a single group, Palestinian refugees.

At a press conference in March to announce the “unpausing” of $6 million of the $20 million she generously flicks to Gaza every year, Wong said “UNRWA is not a terrorist organisation” and that UNRWA now had rigorous methods in place to “ensure its neutrality”.

Asked repeatedly to elaborate, Wong simply repeated her original statement and added “I’m not going to go into every detail of all of this” but assured reporters there had been “a lot of work done on this”.

All this “work” was based on the “best available current advice”, which was where Wong inadvertently revealed that not even she was entirely confident about it all. “Best available current advice” explicitly excludes any potential subsequent advice that proves UNRWA was always going to spend the money on firearms, not felafels.

It’s like Jennifer Lopez standing at an altar and saying "I do", then a year later telling her husband that the advice upon which she made that vow was now neither "current" nor "best".

It should be pointed out that this is a political expediency, nothing else. Wong’s ambiguity precludes her being called a liar. Whether the money is being wasted, she could not care less. Why should she? It’s not her money.

UNRWA has confirmed that one of its employees, Muhammad Abu Attawi, was killed by Israeli soldiers last week.

Israel had warned UNRWA that Attawi (along with 100 other creepy dudes) had been actively involved in the attacks on October 7, but UNRWA said it needed more details before sacking him.

The recently deceased Muhammad Abu Attawi in happier times.

Israel was given the choice of complying with UNRWA’s bureaucratic obfuscation or seeking a faster, more pragmatic solution. It chose the option characteristic of a nation that has also managed to create a free and prosperous society in a hostile desert.

Attawi allegedly led the attack at the bomb shelter at Re’Im on October 7 last year, where 27 young people fleeing the barbarism at the Nova music festival vainly sought refuge.

For those who have the stomach for it, you can find video of the shelter being surrounded by Hamas savages. They casually lob grenades into the shelter. At one point, a young man emerges and runs for his life. He is gunned down.

Even a CNN reporter, not inclined to be unsympathetic to Hamas barbarity, could not stomach the smell of rotting bodies when he visited the shelter a couple of days later.

Tired of UNRWA’s complicity in the original attack and ongoing war, Israel finally banned it last week. UNRWA will no longer be able to operate in Israel. This effectively cuts off the main source of aid for Gaza.

Of course, Hamas could enable the resumption of aid tomorrow by releasing the hostages, surrendering their weapons and promising to spend the billions they receive in international aid on stuff that helps people flourish rather than weapons to kill them.

But that’s not what is making Wong angry. Rather, she has stamped her little foot and posted on X that Israel should allow UNRWA to resume operations because “UNRWA does life-saving work”.

No it doesn’t. It transports aid into Gaza, most of which is promptly stolen by Hamas, stored in warehouses and sold to the people of Gaza at exorbitant prices. That money is then spent on weapons and tunnels.

All of this information is freely available to Wong.

Your taxes are financing terrorism.