Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
21h

The younger killer was an outstanding student of the Koran FFS..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deb's avatar
Deb
20h

As you’ve said Fred, a blind man can most definitely see what the problem is. Until the likes of Burke and Albo acknowledge how multiculturalism has failed (never going to happen) especially from Muslim countries, nothing will change. Perhaps we need to educate the younger generations of why we have had crusades previously. While we’re at it, also educate them on the teachings of the Quran.

Happy New Year to you and Bella, thanks for such great articles during the last year!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fred Pawle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture