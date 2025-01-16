Here is how it works:

1. Teenagers who are barely old enough to vote, drive or drink are encouraged en masse to sign contracts with universities to attend courses worth $20k-$50k.

2. The government pays the cost up front, saying the students can pay the fees back once they graduate and find high-paying professional employment.

3. Most of the teenagers exuberantly and predictably choose degrees that pander to their youthful, naive, lefty idealism.

4. After three years of having their idealism intellectually validated, they graduate and discover to their surprise that they can't find a decent job, but still owe the government for the cost of the degree. This causes them considerable anguish. At a time when they should be thinking about buying a house and starting a family, they are struggling to even pay off their student fees.

5. A leftist government seizes the opportunity, steps in and magnanimously cancels the students' debts, using taxes paid by ordinary workers, many of whom never went to university themselves.

6. Grateful students are now lefty voters for life, even if they still can't find a decent job. The possibility that they’ve been conned never occurs to them.

7. Indoctrination becomes part of the university business model, encouraged by opportunistic Mao-like politicians, lazy administrators and useless academics who wouldn't last till morning tea at a real job. Leftism becomes entrenched in both politics and academia.

8. Having abandoned its own intellectual foundations, Western Civilisation collapses. The end.