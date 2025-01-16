Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
Jan 17

Taught what to think. Not how to think.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Hemingway's avatar
Mike Hemingway
Jan 16

Very well put, Fred. Thanks for your perspicacity 🙂.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fred Pawle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture