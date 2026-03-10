Fred Pawle

SDJ
3d

This shortage of liquid fuel might be a blessing in disguise. I doubt the average Joe or Jill knew we had such a miserly stockpile of Petrol and Diesel and Jet Fuel, and that it might be taken away for more important uses, like letting Chris Bowen fly around and lecture us, how if we had more renewables installed, then our EV cars would be charged and all would be sweet. Lets not focus on the fact that tyres are made from Oil, mining of the materials to make an EV is by Oil powered vehicles, etc. We need to wake up and secure our own future, by refining our own petrol/diesel. It can be made from Coal, using Hydrogen, I think the SASOL in South Africa did it when they were restricted from buying Oil in the 1970s-80s.

Deb
3d

I think the protesters have been that dumbed down and indoctrinated that they have no idea that just about everything they buy and use is made using ‘fossil fuels’. 🤷‍♀️

