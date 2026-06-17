Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

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Darren Trinder's avatar
Darren Trinder
12hEdited

Love your work Fred. I wrote this article less than a year ago. The rhetoric in south-east Queensland was "protect the endangered shark", while at the same time, local fishermen were unable to land catches while fishing offshore reefs because the shark population would chomp their catch to pieces before they could land it. We have gone from "protect sharkie" to "sharks are everywhere!" If I read another post like "We'll we are intruding into their home" ... I think I'll explode. https://darrentrinder.substack.com/p/send-in-the-drones-release-the-sharks?r=ry8c6&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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Dianne Bentley's avatar
Dianne Bentley
12h

Why don't they put the shark nets back up? I remember something from way back in my memory, I can't remember if it was a news story or a movie, but it was called "The Grey Nurse said nothing". I have never forgotten what it was about - sharks eating people (after all they do need their food and humans are very tasty). Another solution - stay out of the water!

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