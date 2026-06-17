The politicians, scientists and assorted environmentalists who still defend the protection of great whites and other lethal shark species in Australia are starting to sound like a broken record.

As the sharks at our beaches become so big and abundant that even an opal miner in a cave in Coober Pedy could see them, the assorted zealots of the shark-protection industry still cling to scripted arguments that stopped being persuasive about a dozen fatal attacks ago.

“The best thing that we can do in these circumstances, after this terrible attack on a young mum in Coogee… is to investigate the latest technology,” said NSW Premier Chris Minns on ABC Radio on Tuesday.

Yeah, right. We have been financing the research and deployment of “new technology” ever since Minns’ hapless predecessor, Mike Baird, threw $16 million on the table at a “shark summit” in 2015, seeking innovative ways to keep sharks away from people without killing them.

That $16 million turned out to be just the entree, because NSW alone now spends more than $30 million a year on various “new technologies”, none of which works.

In fact, a report to the state government in 2022 found that the most expensive element of the program, the floating listening devices off popular beaches that detect the presence of tagged sharks, were essentially a waste of money.

In classic academic style, the report said the “effectiveness” of the devices “was not apparent”. On the state’s south coast, encounters at beaches with listening devices had even slightly increased.

The latest gimmick, which has been touted as a magic panacea all week in the lefty media, is drones that use AI to spot shark-like shapes in the water.

“You can have it so once the drone recognises a shark, it could potentially lock onto it, follow it and start flashing and making noises,” researcher Culum Brown told the Sydney Morning Herald. “At the same time, it can send an information package back to the base, and then, on the beach, you could have speakers saying, ‘There’s a shark in the water, everybody get out’. It’s not rocket science – it’s actually pretty straightforward to do that sort of thing in this day and age.”

Straightforward, that is, until a strong gust of wind blows the drone out of the sky or the shark is undetectable against a rocky ocean floor or in turbulent water.

Brown’s attitude towards the cost of all this is telling. Having drones constantly in the air at every popular beach would add millions to the state’s already exorbitant shark-hugging budget. But that’s what this is really about for most of these researchers – more funding for more projects to keep them employed.

This repetition and self-interest is starting to get awfully tedious.

It is now beyond doubt that the traditional method of using baited hooks and nets to kill sharks that come near our beaches, invented in NSW in 1937, are the cheapest and most effective. There have been only two deaths at protected beaches in NSW since this method was introduced in 1937, and the same number in Queensland, where lethal deterrents were introduced in 1962. (To be fair, Chris Minns is one of the few Labor politicians in Australia who acknowledges they also work, but still touts expensive alternatives to keep his Gaia-worshipping followers happy.)

Killing sharks to protect people is a “lazy and ineffective approach,” Tasmanian Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson said on social media yesterday. “Listen to the experts, listen to the scientific evidence! It tells us there are so many better options for the safety of humans and marine wildlife.”

Tell that to the relatives of the dozens of people who have died since this obsession with new technology made the oceans more dangerous, mate.

Whish-Wilson does deserve credit for one thing, though. While other shark huggers routinely resort to cliches such as “majestic”, “graceful”, “awe-inspiring” and “beautiful” to describe sharks, Whish-Wilson has found a surprisingly new way of romanticising these fierce predators.

Recalling a recent cage dive off South Africa during which he came close to great whites, he told the Crossing the Tideline podcast: “It’s like they cast a spell on you. It’s really hard to describe. They’re the most enchanting, incredible things to be in the water with.”

Other shark lovers imbue whites with divine status. Wish-Wilson breaks out the roses and falls in love.

Call me presumptuous, but I don’t think the parents of Nico Antic would agree with Whish-Wilson, though. Antic was attacked by a bull shark in Sydney Harbour on January 18, and his family switched off his life support six days later. He was just 12 years old, the youngest of the 60-odd Australians killed since politicians shifted their focus from protecting people to protecting sharks in 2000. Wish-Wilson’s “enchanting” remark was made in February, less than a month after Antic died.

Whatever warm feelings these people have for sharks is rarely felt for the humans with whom they disagree. To them, anybody advocating a cull is an irrational simpleton.

“Fear and anger are natural responses to tragedy,” underwater photographer Kendall Rose said with a subtle hint of passive aggression on Instagram this week. “But emotion should never drive policy.”

“The voices of those seeking emotional revenge on an entire species are too loud,” posted the shark-huggers at Immersia Freediving.

Are they, though? I haven’t heard a single person emotionally railing against an entire species. The only voices I hear are those who want to keep our beaches safe, using lethal methods if necessary.

The Immersia crew went on: “I’m sick as hell of YouTubers with raging bloodlust salivating over the idea of getting paid to wipe out sharks.”

This might be a reference to Joel Nancarrow, who regularly posts videos of the sharks he catches off Newcastle, NSW, to demonstrate the abundance of them and as a warning for surfers and swimmers. The number of followers on his Facebook page doubled to 220,000 after he predicted the spate of attacks in NSW in January.

Nancarrow has granted only one interview to a journalist. Read it here. You will find he is the very opposite of someone “raging with bloodlust”. Rather, he’s a compassionate fisherman who is livid about the dangerous state of our beaches because he cares about people.

The most egregious rhetorical method used by shark lovers, though, is to downplay the attacks themselves. Veteran Sydney surf journalist Nick Carroll told the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday that the attack at Coogee on Saturday “has come as a real shock”.

Really? That’s like the Islamic Revolutionary Guard saying they were surprised by incoming US mortars after they closed the Strait of Hormuz. The attack on Leah Stewart at Coogee on Saturday, in which she lost an arm, was entirely predictable. And it won’t be the last. At this rate, there will probably be another fatality before Christmas.

Sharks are everywhere off Australian beaches, thanks to politicians, researchers and bureaucrats who for decades have placed the welfare of sharks above people. What would be truly shocking is if the attacks suddenly stopped without us reducing their numbers.

Finally, the public are starting to realise that the era of protecting both sharks and people is over, and that making our beaches safe using lethal methods will not destroy the marine environment.

If scientists and politicians push back against this uprising of common sense, it will only be because they don’t want to admit they were wrong all along, and dozens of people died for no reason.

Dear reader, if you want to learn the shocking truth about sharks in Australia, watch my entertaining and enlightening documentary, The Heart of Sharkness, here.

I’ve also recently published a new edition of Die Laughing: The Wild Life of Bill Leak. Bill was widely mocked for warning 10 years ago that political correctness would destroy Australia’s awesome culture. Well, who’s laughing now? You can buy the new edition here.

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