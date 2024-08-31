If the same government that coerced you into taking an experimental and potentially lethal “vaccine” is telling you to stop smoking and drinking, then logic dictates that you should now light up a dart, pour yourself a stiff one and toast your own health.

There are two main reasons why governments around the world are enthusiastically increasing their opposition to these relatively harmless vices, and your wellbeing is not one of them.

Firstly, they need your money, which they extract in wads every time you buy a bottle of wine or box of gaspers under the guise of a “disincentive tax”.

Drunken sailors might be notoriously profligate while on shore leave but the lamentable losses to which they wake up, alongside a banging hangover, after a night trawling the bars and brothels of some seedy port town are nothing compared to the costs of climate change and identity politics for which modern politicians leap ecstatically out of bed every damn morning.

Secondly, the friendless dullards who are drawn to politics these days abhor the idea that any of their constituents might exercise their own freedom in the pursuit of happiness. Nothing infuriates them more than a punter who has made a cost-benefit analysis regarding a vice, and disobediently chosen the vice anyway.

It speaks volumes for the benefits of tobacco and alcohol that they are still being consumed despite the most comprehensive and longest propaganda campaigns in history.

The benefits of alcohol barely need repeating. It can divert the most melancholic or idealistic youths towards the less regrettable pursuits of dancing and mindless pranks; it has encouraged generations of men to make the move that eventually led to a fruitful marriage; and later in life it helps smooth the transition from a hectic day to serenity and sleep.

You would know none of this from the propaganda about alcohol, of course. As far as our governments are concerned, alcohol causes nothing more than domestic violence, traffic fatalities and, according to the last scare campaign, cancer.

The benefits of tobacco are more subtle. Unlike alcohol, tobacco is a stimulant, which I discovered to my utmost delight when I was commissioned to write a book, back in 2019-22. I approached the task with a deliberate strategy. First, I needed to discard the lazy, prosaic habits acquired during 30 years of journalism, which I did by reading poetry.

But how would I manage the long hours spent alone at a desk? How would I break the cycle of writer’s block?

The answer was obvious. Like most of my literary heroes, I simply needed to take up smoking. It worked wonderfully. Every couple of hours, when I became trapped in a mental maze, I would pull out my packet of tobacco, roll up a dart whose thickness and density was proportionate to the problem at hand, and retire to the window to stare into the distance and drop ash on any pedestrians passing beneath my apartment.

It worked every time.

Aware of the health consequences of prolonged puffing, I ditched the habit (along with half a packet of unsmoked tobacco) soon after the book was sent to the printers. The first week was difficult, but I treated it like most things in life, as a challenge.

The anti-tobacco lobby portrays darts as insidiously addictive, the sort of product that only a sinister, greedy multinational would foist upon an unsuspecting customer.

This is partly correct - tobacco companies are not interested in the health of their customers. But neither is Big Pharma. Both want their customers to remain just healthy enough to keep consuming their products.

It is a mere accident of history that the lobbyists of one of these industries are banished from the corridors of power, just like the puffers of their products are forced to linger outside pubs and office buildings, while their pharmaceutical counterparts are given the red carpet and the sort of access to professional parliamentary protagonists that only enormous amounts of money can buy. We are reminded constantly about the dangers of tobacco and alcohol but the toll inflicted on us by the Covid jabs will, if the politicians and apparatchiks have their way, remain as secret as the number of Boris Johnson’s children or the whereabouts of Malcolm Fraser’s Memphis trousers.

It wasn’t always this way. Tobacco was handed out to soldiers during the two world wars primarily to maintain morale, but also, as subsequent studies found, to raise the testosterone levels of men who were ordered to run towards enemy fire.

The subsequent correlation between masculinity and smoking was acceptable for a couple of decades afterwards because masculinity hadn’t yet become toxic.

Now, smokers are so enfeebled that their addiction is considered immutable, like sexuality, skin colour or gender. And as such, tobacco addicts are no longer tough guys who enjoy a contemplative hit of nicotine, but benighted victims of corporate predators who couldn’t give up if they tried, and are therefore as deserving of sympathy as men trapped in women’s bodies or CEOs trapped in jobs reserved for uneducated female ethnics.

It’s no surprise that the people dishing out this sympathy are sanctimonious academics and bureaucrats, the kind of resentful bores whose greatest risk in life is cheating at solitaire or hitting the “shuffle” button on a Spotify playlist.

Last week, Australian Border Force boasted it had just seized 12 million darts being smuggled illegally into the country, bringing the total number nabbed during the past three years to a massive 5 billion.

How many others are making it through Border Force’s net, nobody is saying. But what isn’t ambiguous is that the crooks behind these operations are both organised and determined. That’s because illegal darts are hugely profitable.

Australia’s tax on cigarettes - about 65 per cent of the retail price - is one of the highest in the world. The profits for smugglers are commensurate. If you are able to sell those packs for a similar price, then the tax you’ve avoided becomes pure profit.

“Involvement in illicit tobacco is a serious offence,” Border Force said in a press release. “There are well documented links between the distribution and sale of illicit tobacco in Australia and serious and organised crime syndicates…

“Evading excise duty on tobacco also costs the community millions of dollars that could be spent on essential community services."

Essential community services, like pop-up clinics to jab you with a government-funded and pointless “vaccine” that might just kill or maim you. You could smoke a packet of cigarettes a day for a decade and the damage caused would not come anywhere near what the government does to you through taxation, censorship, red tape and the indoctrination of your kids in the “education” system. This era of overbearing governments with dubious ties to global overlords is not a good time to be rhapsodising about “essential community services”.

Besides, few “community services” are ever “essential” in a free society. That’s why the government sees tobacco and alcohol as threats. They embody the independence of ordinary people. They represent the freedom to choose, for better or worse, without any intervention from Karens who can’t stand the idea that other people make choices without first consulting them.