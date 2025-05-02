Australian elections used to be about choosing which political party was most able to satisfy the aspirations that the majority of people shared: a steady job, affordable house, decent infrastructure and an education system from which kids emerged after ten or so years better educated than when they entered.

It’s more than a coincidence that while all of those voting incentives have steadily eroded over the past 50 years — especially the school system, which now takes up 15 years of most kids’ lives and somehow makes them stupider — so too has our cultural homogeneity.

The more multicultural we have become, the more the offerings from political parties have needed to diversify to cater to disparate demographics. It’s amusing that the people who keep telling us that “diversity is our strength” have been the most weakened by it.

It was with this in mind that I caught the train from my cushy, mostly white electorate of Wentworth, in the beachside eastern suburbs of Sydney, to Bankstown, in the electorate of Watson, named after Australia’s third, and the Labor Party’s first, prime minister Chris Watson who, as a staunch supporter of the White Australia Policy, would be rather alarmed to see the electorate’s constituents these days.

The seat is held by Labor’s Tony Burke. As the Minister for Home Affairs, Burke finds himself in the awkward position of being responsible for minimising terrorism while having to ingratiate himself with — how do I say this delicately? — the very demographic that produces the people whom Home Affairs was predominantly created to surveil. I didn’t know it yet, but I would get a chance to ask him about the wonders of multiculturalism before the day was out.

The portents were ominous even before I arrived. I had to disembark the train at Lidcombe and get a bus the rest of the way because of a major upgrade being done to the tracks. At Lidcombe, which is a pleasant enough enclave of Koreans and other ethnic minorities, the most prominent pub flew a mini-United Nations selection of national flags, including those of Lebanon and China. I was already in unfamiliar territory, and starting to feel ever so slightly alien.

Then the bus drove past the track “work” that had stopped the trains. Like most infrastructure jobs these days, the “work” site consisted of a couple of dozen blokes standing around doing nothing while everyone else was inconvenienced. You see this every day in Sydney — overpaid unionised blokes in high-vis vests moving even slower than the cars crawling through the congestion they have created. It always symbolises to me the agonising inertia that Australia suffers from these days, and which, if I’m not mistaken, is significantly contributing to our terminal decline.

By now I felt like Marlow venturing upriver in The Heart of Darkness, but instead of witnessing the moral decay of imperialism I was seeking the enlightenment of its opposite, multiculturalism.

And the voting booth where I would find this enlightenment was at the Bankstown Senior Citizens Centre on West Terrace.

My first impression was to wonder if our current immigration program was attracting the best new citizens. The bloke in the video below had moments earlier made a scene by yelling at the people handing out how-to-vote cards for Labor. He loudly blamed Labor for allowing crime and even murder to proliferate in Bankstown. Then he and I had this exchange:

So the incumbent Labor is causing him so much anguish that he makes a scene outside a polling booth, but he won’t even entertain the idea that a different party might solve his problems. How does any political party work under those conditions? It’s impossible. Tribalism runs deep this far upriver.

Then I spoke to three charming Muslim women who were mostly motivated by getting help from the government or stopping Israel defending itself.

Lyle Shelton, a Senate candidate for Family First, a party with overtly Christian values (quaint, I know), was handing out how-to-vote cards. He told me it had been an interesting, and in some ways surprising, week, including a robust conversation with Doctor Ziad Bazyouni, the local who was giving Burke a run for his money.

Tony Burke himself looked concerned, and wasn’t nearly as keen as Shelton to discuss the intricacies of multiculturalism.

You might notice at the start of that video that Burke put his hand over his heart and said “Assalamu alaykum” (peace be upon you) to a passer-by.

Since when did Australians start wishing peace on each other? This country has, for its relatively short existence, consistently been among the most peaceful in the world, where wishing “peace” on someone made about as much sense as wishing them a white Christmas.

If Australians do have an idiosyncratic form of greeting, it is to take the piss out of each other in a mutual form of humorous disrespect, a custom that we have perfected, and is still practised with skill and gusto in some parts of the country. But not, from what I saw, in Bankstown.

To be honest, getting back on the bus was a relief.