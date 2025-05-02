Fred Pawle

AussieManDust
2d

Aussie, born & bred. Don't tell me to salami my gecko & don't welcome me to my own fkn home. I grew up in Wenty & can only read the street signs nowadays. At least they are still in English. 🤷

Jillian Stirling
2d

Bankstown sounds like downtown any city in Germany.

