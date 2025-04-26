Fred Pawle

Apr 26

My grandfather fought at Gallipoli. I am absolutely certain that being “welcomed to his own country” would have left him bewildered and furious. Just. as he would have been had he witnessed the shooting of Melburnians with rubber bullets at the Shrine back in 2020.

Apr 26

Well said Fred. Jacob Hersant wasn’t the only person booing, the media forgot to mention that! It’s totally offensive to have a WTC ceremony on Anzac Day or any other day for that matter. It’s also been reported that people were yelling out ‘free Palestine’ at some ceremonies, the media has been awfully quiet about THAT.

