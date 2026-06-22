Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

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Dianne Bentley's avatar
Dianne Bentley
4d

A bigger Apex predator fir me is the Sydney Funnel web spider. Or any spider for that matter. I was bitten by a funnel web when I was about two.We lived in Turramurra and my father had just popped home for lunch on his police motor bike with a side car, so he threw me in the side car and rushed me to Hornsby hospital when they saved my life. Not long after that, one followed me out of bed, so I became arachnophobic as a result. I am no longer scared like that any more, but the best spider is a dead one. And so are snakes!

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Mark's avatar
Mark
4d

Perhaps Sharks are Totam animals for some people and politicians, functioning as their spiritual guides?

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