Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ivor Mecktinn's avatar
Ivor Mecktinn
9h

Albo even had the gall to claim his inquiry “independent”. Nothing but contempt for the people of this country. Let’s face it, we’ve had some terrible PMs this century, but this clown takes the cake, blinded by his dumbness!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Deb's avatar
Deb
9hEdited

This is totally unacceptable by the government. WHY haven’t these ‘preachers’ been arrested or deported? They were pretty quick to deport an NSN member for standing outside Parliament House in Sydney when the protest was APPROVED by the police. Pretty quick to arrest a man for an offensive tattoo, ANYTHING but addressing the real problem. Selling off land in Western Sydney for a mosque when it was designated for housing. Only fools would keep allowing these people into the country when they openly admit Sharia and Islam is the only way and they’ll stop at nothing to achieve it. It’s beyond disgusting. They are TRAITORS

ROYAL COMMISSION NOW

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fred Pawle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture