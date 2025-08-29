Fred Pawle

Gareth Thomas
1h

Pat Cummins should be grateful that due due the slight increase in CO2 levels from our historically low baseline, cricket pitches should ne be greener which generally assists fast bowlers.

And any cricketer so alarmed by our man-made climate crisis should on principle cease travelling around the world at the pointy end of planes and playing games under lights for millions of dollars.

Is his little brain aware of the concept of hypocrisy?

As a lifelong lover of cricket, I stopped watching or even following the game 3 years ago.

Life without it is so much sweeter.

Stuart Lee
1h

I Feel your pain. About 2 or 3 years ago, before an international game, New Zealands cricket team the Black Caps took a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, and as a former supporter, I have dismissed and ignored them ever since

