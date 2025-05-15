If a senior American medical bureaucrat had said two years ago that he was planning to ban the Covid vaccine, news networks would have spent hours broadcasting spontaneous non-stop debates between outraged talking heads punctuated by live crosses to patients begging for the vaccine from their beds in the ICU. And newspapers would have added entire sections amplifying the alarm to the next morning’s edition.

But now? Not a whimper. It was announced overnight that British cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra, a long-time ally with Jay Bhattacharya and Robert F. Kennedy in the war against Big Pharma, would soon be appointed Chief Medical Adviser to the Make America Healthy Again initiative, and that his first task would be to ban Covid vaccines.

Every corporate media outlet in the world, having received the same memo from the cabal, is ignoring the story, despite those same outlets only recently touting the vaxes as the miracle saviour of all humanity.

The same applies to the revelation yesterday from Rebekah Barnett, one of Australia’s best independent journalists (is there any other kind these days?), published in conjunction with Canberra Daily, that of the 35 deaths which occurred within 24 hours of an mRNA shot in Australia, 11 were not even investigated by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Eleven people almost certainly killed by a ruthless government without so much as a consoling explanation for the grieving relatives. And, again, not a word about it in the mainstream media.

The day before that, a study published in Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics found that some people suffering from long Covid had never actually caught the disease, but instead were suffering from the long-term effect of the vaccine, and that post-vaccine illnesses correlated heavily with the lingering presence of the vaccine’s dangerously unpredictable spike protein. The spike protein was meant to disappear from the body after no more than two weeks. Instead, it’s still being found in people three years later.

Good luck finding information about that little bombshell behind the approved news, acceptably inane opinions and celebrity gossip that constitutes the information the elites deem worthy of your attention.

These are just three stories from the past three days.

I’m no detective, but I’m starting to see a pattern here. None of this jibes with what we were told a mere two years ago. When it declared the pandemic over on 5 May 2023, the World Health Organisation said it was only because the vaccine had immunised us against it, and warned: “This virus is here to stay. It is still killing, and it is still changing. The risk remains of new variants emerging that cause new surges in cases and deaths.”

So why the indifference now? The elites have decided that Covid not only is no longer a threat (hold the front page!) but also that it never even happened. What lockdowns? What mandates? Gain of what? People died? What are you, some sort of conspiracy theorist?

The globalists have other things on their mind now: the rise of Reform in the United Kingdom; Donald Trump redefining world trade and Middle Eastern diplomacy; the anti-globalist resistance in Europe; freedom and prosperity breaking out in Argentina and Salvador; and the unthinkable danger of peace breaking out in Ukraine, which would seriously diminish the profit outlook for their sponsors in the arms industry.

As they were doing during the 2010s, the elites are quietly getting their ducks in a row before they make their next assault. Yesterday they managed to eliminate Elon Musk from Washington.

Last week their puppets throughout both sides of Australian federal politics ensured that the incumbent government, under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, was granted another three years in office in which to finish the job of flooding the nation with welfare-loving Third World migrants, thereby making it a South East Asian outpost of the globalist socialist network.

Even more significantly, they have installed a woke American Pope to lob grenades at Donald Trump. As a heavyweight match-up, this is even more underrated and intriguing than when transgender “women” Harry Haynes and Luke Smith competed for the Ultimate Pool Women’s Pro Series in Wigan, Britain, last month. It comes down to Trump’s crude humour, backed by a fickle fan base, against the Pope’s fake piety, backed unquestioningly by billions of Catholics around the world. Trump may go into it looking unbeatable but his hubris could get the better of him.

Where the globalists will choose to fight their next battle is difficult to know. They could return to climate — their bread and butter — which has an immaculate track record of fooling billions of people into parting with their personal wealth and freedom. Or they might have another pandemic up their sleeves, which of course would be a more useful vehicle for introducing global digital IDs and even a global digital currency.

Either way, their yawning indifference to Dr Malhotra’s proposed ban of the vaccines is proof that they no longer care about Covid, and that they have already moved onto planning its successor.