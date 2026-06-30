Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

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Lapun Ozymandias's avatar
Lapun Ozymandias
12h

There is another option that needs to be seriously considered. Charles is clearly so disconnected from reality that he is unable to perceive the pain & distress of his subjects - the ordinary British people - as they see their country transformed & its culture replaced at the hands of the unending flood of foreign invaders imbued with hostile ideologies and hatred of Britain’s Western values.

Rather than use his considerable soft power to right the ship in a such a class-conscious society – (where the ruling elites crave bestowal with an imperial honour) - Charles flaunts Islam as his preferred option and spurns the very Christianity that he swore to defend in his Coronation Oath. The man is a fool, and it is time for this goose to go – and the rest of the House of Windsor with him (former name ‘Battenberg’).

The monarchy of Charles III has betrayed its constitutional function as the nominal head of the kingdom and leader of its native people. Ever since the English civil war in the 17th century, the victorious U.K. parliament has held supreme power - not the king. As it did in 1688, the U.K. parliament can legally depose the reigning monarch and replace the whole royal house with another of its choosing. It is now pretty apparent that Charles is not fit for office - and on all indications, neither is his son & heir.

With the anticipated major change of government that is expected to take place in August 2029, a new U.K. parliament needs to sack the House of Windsor and install another as the constitutional monarchical line. A suitable descendant of the House of Stuart comes to mind as a replacement – someone who takes his/her responsibilities seriously. The precedent was set in 1688, and such a change can be made to occur again.

The British people are desperate to regain a semblance of their historic dignity and the restoration of the equal application of the law for all. Ridding themselves of a monarch who has proved himself unable to lead and who has exhausted any claim to competence provides the pathway to Britain’s restoration - and reinstating the royal line of Bonnie Prince Charlie is the way to achieve that.

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Jane Vickery's avatar
Jane Vickery
12h

For the curious minded one has to ask, how did so much wealth and power become so concentrated in such a minuscule fraction of the worlds population. And what level of indoctrination/brainwashing has occurred that the populous does not see the irony of choosing one form of enslavement over the other. "Choosing" to subordinate to a Monarch or a Government does not change the fact that we are all indeed slaves to a taxation system - which harvests the wealth and toil of the ordinary people, whilst miraculously enriching whoever occupies the halls of power. Globally we live in a Pathocracy - a society in which a small, pathological minority (often individuals with personality disorders like psychopathy) manipulates and takes control over a population of psychologically normal individuals.

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