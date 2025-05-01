Fred Pawle

Why Canada and Australia Can't Ditch the Socialists

May 01, 2025
Transcript

Unlike Australians, Canadians are naturally left-wing voters.

As they demonstrated in the federal election on Monday, they are reluctant to give the Conservative Party a chance even after a decade under the tyrannical, deluded (leftist) Liberals.

Australians are generally more conservative, but are currently struggling to elect a conservative government for entirely different reasons.

The preferential voting system means that any conservative who votes for a fringe conservative party and then preferences the Liberals... is still voting Liberal.

As Canadian-Australian law academic Jim Allan says, the current Liberal party stopped being conservative 10 years ago, which leaves conservative voters pretty much stranded.

© 2025 Fred Pawle
