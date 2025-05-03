Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Roberts's avatar
Ben Roberts
19h

So well goddamned said. I literally am flabbergasted that this prick got voted back in. He has been busily fisting this country for three years. It looks like the majority of the Australian voting public likes getting anal-ysed by their "leaders". People: do not complain when Labor turns this once fine country into a second rate latecomer to the Global South. When Albo sells our land to the Chinese and gives all our jobs to Indians and low IQ arts degree holders, maybe some of us will look back and realise not what Albo and Labor did to Australia, but what WE did to it; by letting those visionless turds turn our society into a dystopian pile of shit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
10h

I really had faith that at least it would be a hung parliament or that Australians really are not that dumb. I was wrong on all counts and am waiting to see on Reform in Britain. Well done them in the council elections.

I guess Australians love the gravy train and have no memory of a country of self reliant, brash, larrikin like people. Like we used to be. Martyn Isles said we need a prophet in parliament. I agree . Not more of the same but a new vision.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fred Pawle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture