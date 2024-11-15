Fred Pawle

Genazzano
Nov 16

The “Clever “ UK prime Ministers sent his leftist allies to interfere in the US elections and know Trump has put a 10% tariff on all UK imports

I would suggest it would be politically prudent for the Australian government to scrap the MAD bill but when have they ever been prudent- Oh I forgot when appointing Kevin Rudd as the ambassador to America

