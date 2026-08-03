Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nicola Charles's avatar
Nicola Charles
1d

This feels like an I AM SPARTACUS moment for me. I AM Bill Leak. Spending the last days of my life fretting about Australia. Great article thank you & a wonderful homage to your friend. Isn't it sad that Australia's best friends are often labelled as enemies. Nicola Charles

Reply
Share
1 reply by Fred Pawle
Steve Hay's avatar
Steve Hay
1d

I do remember the whole disgraceful episode. It is one of the reasons I am always ready to put richly deserved shit on the left wing wokes who carry on like this. We should be pointing out to there employers that having them around is a serious liability to their business. They are very good at doing this to people they disagree with.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fred Pawle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture