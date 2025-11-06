Fred Pawle

Shawn Jewell
1d

Ah good ole lifesavers, the hole was so you could anchor it with your tongue whilst it dissolved down to like a tiny ear ring. A similar analogy would be the Trojan horse. What looks like a gift is the means of our own destruction. The endless cry of skilled migration to Australia, the reality is less than 10% offer any real skill other than Ubering. Once the Indians get to say 30% of the population some of them will say we need proportional representation in Govt. I guess Dave Sharma is not counted for them.

Why our rich did this to Australia (and UK/USA/CAN) getting government to bring in unlimited migrants who don't even have an interest in integrating into our interests in society is terrible. Surely they have enough money they don't need more, things will get worse, the irony is Mamdani will have to hit up the working class as the Ultra rich will not be paying for his Communist Utopia, which will devolve NYC into a 3rd world sh1thole.

Elizabeth Schiemer
1dEdited

Many years ago when my husband was posted to RAAF Butterworth Malaysia I attended the Islamic university of Sains Malaysia and studied Asian Art and religion. I became aware that Islamic forces intended to control Australia and wrote home then that Islam was going to be the next threat to freedom and democracy. If I, a mere camp follower , could see it 40 years ago, how and why have the diplomats and political leaders and Christian leaders been so deliberately blind, deaf and dumb to the proteolyzing intent of Islam ?

