Dianne Bentley
1d

There are none so blind as those who won't see. Albo is one of them. He is a Commo at heart and maybe the Australian public are the blind ones who refuse to see what sort of a man he is. A very good article, thank you

JC Denton
1dEdited

We don't have a military alliance. The terms of the AUKUS deal only require the USA to consider its options if we are attacked. In the meantime we are to be involved in all US wars of choice.

It's a vassalage agreement, pure and simple. We should withdraw unilaterally, today. Yesterday, if possible.

The US is vastly more aggressive toward China than China is toward the US, that's just a fact. It's time to draw down the sabre rattling and (ironically) adopt the foreign policy suggested by almost all founders of the United States: "peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations; entangling alliances with none" - Thomas Jefferson

"Albo agrees with Shoebridge here. He thinks the key to containing China is friendly engagement, not military escalation. "

How exactly do you see this military escalation ending? After what we did to Russia following the Cold War no power will ever go down that route again. China has the ability (like all modern nuclear armed states) to obliterate most of the world, certainly every major city in the Anglosphere. It's just a button press away.

We aren't going to contain China. We are going to contain ourselves.

"Albo, who has his own secret ambitions for Australia and is no slouch when it comes to communist-style censorship and state control of the means of production, has more in common with Xi Jinping than he does with Donald Trump."

The irony of this is that the US and China are converging on a common political system. One characterized by mass surveillance, AI enforced laws, digital ID, CBDCs, etc.

At the same time the US is becoming more tyrannical, China is becoming less so. Both have realized for their respective reasons that the sweet spot of governance lies somewhere in between. Xi is a vastly less evil leader than Mao. Orders of magnitude so.

For more on this I recommend the following: https://theupheaval.substack.com/p/the-china-convergence

"At a time when peace is increasingly unlikely, our alliance with the United States has never been on shakier ground."

It's increasingly unlikely due to the anti-American actions of the United States. Only one country has dozens of bases just miles off the other's coastline. Only one country has orchestrated 28 wars of choice since the other's last war. Only one country asserts its warships are doing freedom of navigation operations in international waters while denying the other the same right. Only one country has threatened to invade the ICC if it issues warrants against its leaders for war crimes. The US doesn't even formally recognize the independence of Taiwan yet it wants to go to nuclear war over it?

I have no love for China, I despise their system, yet they don't force it on us like the US does. The US has lost its way, its founders would not recognize it anymore. They would likely rise up in revolution against it.

It's time for the US to fix some of its own problems before it gallivants around the world telling other nations how to run their own countries. It's time for Australia to pursue a foreign policy which is not subservient to foreign powers, this was our mistake in the past and we are repeating it thoughtlessly.

What this is really all about is exaggerating a foreign threat so our populations don't look at our historically unpopular leaders too closely. Nothing helps an unpopular leader as much as a foreign threat.

