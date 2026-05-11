Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

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Paul Yates's avatar
Paul Yates
3d

Performative self congratulatory virtue signalling has become our new national sport. The rush to save the poor cuddly misunderstood sharks is just an example. From climate change gestures, to welcomes to country, to Maugean skates and blue banded bees. What these things have in common is that their efforts, even if they were successful, offer no significant benefit to the environment, and are frequently harmful to society, as in this case. The problem is that almost no one is prepared to call them out, for fear of being attacked by the strident left. This is the genesis of the the rise of One Nation, and sadly I predict none of the mainstream political,or media figures will ever have the courage to call out the fact that we are being fed blatant lies.

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Elizabeth Schiemer's avatar
Elizabeth Schiemer
3d

The Green religion and the philosophy of depopulation has created a sanctimonious class who might be aligned with a belief in a natural social hierarchy, subordination of individual interests for the perceived interest of the nation or race. Preservation of the predatory sharks, snakes and crocodiles are symbols of the ideology.

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