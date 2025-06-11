As I partially explained with a mildly amusing attempt at satire yesterday, Australia’s political class is deliberately creating the conditions for the current riots in Los Angeles to be replicated here should they ever deem it necessary.

This is the modern equivalent of the American “cultural colonialism” that used to infuriate leftist academics so much in the 1980s, minus the intellectual anguish.

It is being as carefully planned as the Taylor Swift gig that was so gaily attended by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last year, and its performance will be almost as choreographed.

Just like Swift’s gigs are a monotonously rehearsed pastiche of moves designed to appear spontaneous and creative, modern riots likewise feature thousands of masked people armed with bricks, flares and molotov cocktails who are meant to look like they are impulsively and authentically responding to an overly oppressive system.

They are doing nothing of a kind. “Bionic masks” which are almost like helmets, are being distributed from vans in Los Angeles. The flares and molotov cocktails they throw are not the kind of thing that random protesters have at hand when the “oppression” reaches boiling point. They require a certain level of premeditation and planning.

The source of the bricks being hurled at cop cars, meanwhile, is being disputed. Some people say they were dropped off at strategic locations and others say they were simply pilfered from building sites.

What is beyond dispute, however, is that the rioters are so incensed about living in one of the freest, most prosperous societies in world history that they wish to destroy it and replace it with a Third World shithole instead.

Apart from a compliant and incurious media to legitimise their paradoxical anger, the underlying conditions that create this are obvious: multicultural fragmentation, welfare dependency, fatherless families, teachers preaching sedition, identity politics and the enculturation of crime.

There is one thread conspicuously running through all these social phenomena: leftist politics. California has been a magnet for career leftist politicians since Jerry Brown milked votes from the burgeoning Latino demographic to become state governor at the tender age of 36 in 1975.

At that time, Latinos made up a mere 18-20 per cent of the state. Now, it’s 40 per cent, which emboldens current governor and Brown successor Gavin Newsom to be more bonkers than Brown could ever have dreamed to be because he has, for now at least, struck the magical balance between fomenting ethnic dissent and simultaneously offering himself up as the white messiah to almost half the state.

Um, does that sound familiar?

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese didn’t need to remind us which side of this Mexican standoff he stood on, but he told us yesterday anyway.

Asked at the National Press Club what he thought about Nine reporter Lauren Tomasi being shot with a rubber bullet while reporting from the street in Los Angeles this week, Albo, standing in a room full of journalists, bravely said Tomasi had crossed the same line as the people who defied lockdown orders to assemble at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne in 2021, and deserved what she got. Just kidding! He said Tomasi was a hero who was just doing her job, and that the shooting was “horrific”.

He then said he had already raised this outrageous attack with officials in the United States. Whether he meant he’d had a deep discussion about the principles behind the First Amendment with someone in the Oval Office or asked an intern to express his displeasure to a cashier at McDonald’s while picking up a Happy Meal Albo didn’t say, but what is clear is that Albo is on Newsom’s side of this battle, not President Donald Trump’s, who has since called in the Marines.

How this plays out when Albo meets Trump in person in Alberta, Canada, in four days is also open to speculation. Perhaps it will go as well as the phone conversation they had about tariffs in February, the transcript of which was exclusively leaked to me.

It won’t be the only difficult issue on the table in Alberta. Australia is already on the US’s radar after imposing sanctions (including travel bans) on two members of the Israeli government for, according to Foreign Minister Penny Wong, “inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank”.

You can see why this might cause concern in the US. In Wong’s world, Jews inciting violence is verboten, but Palestinian terrorists who work for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency actually committing violence against Jews on 7 October 2023 is not only acceptable but worthy of a $26 million bonus from the Australia government.

Albo might be girding whatever he possesses in lieu of loins in anticipation of a dressing down by Trump, but if my reading of his words and body language lately is accurate, Albo has already given up on our US alliance anyway.

He’s thrown his lot in with the other milquetoasts at NATO, where the price of entry so far has been a mere $1.5 billion in aid for Ukraine, which is nothing compared to the $375 billion we have to give the United States to be part of AUKUS. Besides, who needs the US when you’ve got such close friends in China?

Albo would much prefer to spend money on resettling millions of non-English-speaking economic migrants throughout Australia, which is much more of a priority. Today he elevated the Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Muslim Anne Aly, to Cabinet. Read into that what you will.

Which brings me back to the Los Angeles riots. These supposed expressions of spontaneous mass dissent only happen when conservatives are in government. Albo is putting all the pieces in place so whatever shadowy cabal he really serves can pull the trigger should Australians ever be foolish enough to elect a party other than Labor into government.

By then, Albo will be able to watch it live on the big screen in his oceanside mansion in a wealthy white enclave on the Central Coast of New South Wales. Whether it’s the western suburbs of Sydney or the easter suburbs of Los Angeles, it’s all the same to him.