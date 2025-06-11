Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shawn Jewell's avatar
Shawn Jewell
1d

Reminds me of some Rubber Bullets by 10CC:

Well, the band were playing and the booze began to flow

But the sound came over on the police car radio

Down at Precinct 49

Having a tear-gas of a time

Sergeant Baker got a call from the governor of the county jail

Load up, load up, load up with rubber bullets

Load up, load up, load up with rubber bullets

(I love to hear those convicts squeal)

(It's a shame these slugs ain't real)

But we can't have dancin' at the local county jail

Well, we don't understand why you called in the National Guard

(The National Guard, the National Guard)

When Uncle Sam is the one who belongs in the exercise yard

(The exercise yard, the exercise yard)

We all got balls and brains

But some's got balls and chains

At the local dance at the local county jail

Serious Question, could the National guard fire real bullets at these rioters if things got really out of control (eg flame throwers and Grenades)? We shall watch and wait.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
1d

Possibly your best yet.

I was so inspired after reading it that I immediately went and became a paid subscriber.

Keep it coming Fred!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fred Pawle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture