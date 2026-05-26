The two benefits of multiculturalism, we were told, were the exciting new ethnic dishes that would spice up our bland diet, and the “vibrancy” that new languages, costumes and customs would add to our equally bland monoculture.

Forty or more years since this revolutionary idea was foisted upon us, we can safely dismiss the latter. In an unusual case of conservatives controlling the debate by redefining words, “vibrancy” has recently become a sardonic byword for the parts of multiculturalism we were not told about: machete attacks, welfare scams, gang rapes, protection rackets and other other exotic behaviours.

Not even leftists refer to “vibrancy” any more. But then again, they too have moved on from the quaint old notion that multiculturalism would add some sort of intangible vibe to whichever society was adventurous enough to host it, and are now deep into the subsequent phase, which is to erase the host culture altogether.

Immigration Minister Tony Burke said in August that “nothing could be less Australian” than joining a protest march to preserve Australian culture against a flood of unassimilated migrants. He also says the rushed mass-patriation of thousands of (Labor-voting) Indian immigrants on the eve of a federal election was a “patriotic” event, and has used the murder of Jews by Muslims on Bondi Beach to punish patriotic “right-wing extremists” while blithely allowing Islamic hate preachers into the country on lecture tours. Australia has gone from ethnic vibrance to ethnic violence in a little more than a generation.

The backlash against this has been gathering momentum since the terror attack in Bondi in December. It reached a level that even leftists could no longer ignore in March, when polling indicated One Nation would pick up a significant bag of seats in the South Australian election (it won seven). Three days before that election, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, momentarily forgetting that the nation consisted of people other than the miserable inner-city progressives amongst whom he’d spent most of his life, made the monumental blunder of telling tentative One Nation supporters that their worst fears were true:

“There will be some politicians, some of which have risen up recently in polling, who are essentially appealing to ‘Vote for us and the world will stop.’ Or worse still, we’ll go back to the Australia of the 1950s or 60s, with the same population that looked like that. That’s not going to happen.”

Has any political leader in history ever told his people he plans to smother them with immigrants, and got away with it? That would be like Moses telling the Jews that the Promised Land was too far away, and on reflection life hadn’t been too bad under the Pharaohs anyway. Or Prime Minister John Curtin announcing in a radio broadcast to the nation on 8 December 1941 that, instead of preparing for war with the rapidly approaching Japanese forces, we should break out the rice wine and raw fish and make them welcome when they eventually arrive.

Just because recent arrivals have been able to peacefully colonise entire suburbs in Australia, as they did when Anthony Albanese, accompanied by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declared parts of Harris Park, Sydney, Little India in 2023, doesn’t mean we aren’t being invaded.

Unlike a military invasion, though, the front lines and conquered territories of this invasion are starting to look more blurry than a Jackson Pollock painting.

Last weekend The Australian reported that the mastermind behind the recent repatriation of the sex-slave-trading anti-western “ISIS brides” was not, as everyone thought, Muslim “community advocate” Jamal Rifi (who flew to Syria to deliver their fresh Australian passports) but retired Jewish lawyer and human rights campaigner Robert Van Aalst. Talk about blurry: A Jewish lawyer helped repatriate members of a group that has a bitter hatred towards Jews and celebrates anyone who tries to kill them.

Or what do you make of this: Giridharan Sivaramani came to Australia with his parents as a baby. He now commissions race discriminations (or at least that’s what his official title says) for the federal government and is paid a handsome $400,000 a year. But he thinks Australia is illegitimate: “I am very, very conflicted when I think about January 26 (Australia Day) because I think, well, what are we celebrating? We’re all on stolen land.” Not so stolen that he will give it back and return to his un-stolen homeland, mind.

Speaking of which, another Indian, Neha Madhok, kindly told white Australians to “fuck off back to England” recently.

The backlash against this too is gathering pace. There is a burgeoning amount of content ridiculing multiculturalism online, much of it hilarious. If you haven’t familiarised yourself with this new genre of commentary, and find yourself being bigot-curious, these two accounts are a great place to start.

Even immigrants are jumping aboard the anti-immigration bandwagon, as this video, which has had almost 5 million views on Instagram alone, charmingly demonstrates.

Countries where the multicultural illusion never took hold are upholding their sovereignty with an overt confidence that would make Tony Burke clutch his pearls. The Thai government, for example, has just reduced the tourist visa for Indians from 60 to 15 days. Social media was quick to explain why, and applaud the move.

The Japanese too are adept at advertising their displeasure with problematic visitors. Witness the unequivocal and public way they terminate Mohammad from Somalia’s visa for attempting to molest a child:

On the weekend, Thai police published bodycam footage of themselves breaking into apartments occupied by Nigerians who were scamming local women out of money through dating sites. It was satisfying to watch the scammers get cuffed and marched off to the lockup. If convicted, they will spend many years in some of the worst prisons in the world. Had they been arrested in Australia, they’d be back on the streets by now, and fielding questions from the ABC, Guardian and SBS about how racist the white arresting cops were.

One Nation’s success suggests this won’t go on for much longer. Indeed, the backlash in Britain, which is generally five years ahead of Australia, has now acquired enormous political heft. While Nigel Farage’s Reform party has disappointingly been sucked into the Whitehall establishment, the Restore party has taken its place as the party for people seeking a proper solution to the immigration crisis. A little more than three months since registering as a party, it has attracted 120,000 members. It ran for 10 seats in the council elections this month, and won them all. Most significantly, Elon Musk reposted an impassioned speech about the culpability of the establishment by Restore leader Rupert Lowe to his 240 million followers yesterday. An endorsement by Musk has enormous power.

Lowe is advocating for the removal not just of illegal immigrants, but all immigrants who hate the British way of life, which, to be honest, includes millions of them. He is now saying openly what could only be said jokingly 40 years ago, at the start of the great multiculturalism experiment, as Rowan Atkinson famously did in 1979 when he played a not unreasonably racist Conservative politician who said he was grateful Indians and Pakistanis had brought curry to Britain, “but now that we’ve got the recipe, is there really any need for them to stay?”

Which brings me back, in a way that is roundabout even by my discursive standards, to the other benefit of multiculturalism: cuisine. What happened to it? We used to have Italian delis and Greek cafes everywhere. Now it’s difficult to find decent prosciutto or feta. The multicultural dream was meant to turn Australia into a smorgasbord of culinary styles, but it hasn’t happened. The ethnic food you can find is mostly formulaic. Sure, you can visit ethnic ghettos to get the real thing, but that wasn’t the deal. It was all meant to be part of a spicy melting pot, wasn’t it?

I’ve spent a lot of time in Bangkok recently, and am astonished by how much greater the quality and range of food is there. There are more than 38 restaurants in Bangkok with Michelin stars, and countless Michelin “recommendations” for streetside and food-hall stalls, most of them selling specialised $5 dishes that would cost upwards of $40 in Australia if you could find someone with the skills and ingredients to knock them up. And it’s not just Thai. Bangkok has world-class French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, British and other fusions too.

The comparison isn’t as spurious as you think. Bangkok was founded six years before the First Fleet arrived at Port Jackson. It’s virtually the same age as Australia, but right now is in a different league as far as – what’s that word again? – “vibrancy” goes. Thailand’s GDP per capita is still only 11 per cent of Australia’s but is growing at twice the rate. Anybody who thinks Thailand can’t one day overtake Australia in GDP per capita should remember that Singapore, whose only resource is its people and its culture, did that 30 years ago.

Singaporeans and Thais know you don’t grow a country by begging Third World peasants to emigrate, form ghettos and hate the locals. Only morons like Tony Burke think that’s going to work.

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