Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

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Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
15h

Interesting the rapidity of One Nation's rise.

Now they (or I should say "we") have been "legitimised", I wonder where the ceiling lies?

Could be an fascinating couple of years until the next election.

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FFP
14h

Australia was a nice safe white country in 1966 and Lakemba was a nice working class suburb. Multiculturalism is bs.

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