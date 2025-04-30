Fred Pawle

Angel of The Injured

Rosemary Marshall's Forest of the Fallen, a mobile tribute to Covid vaccine victims, is attracting more and more support as people wake up to the tyranny that was the lockdowns and mandates.
Fred Pawle
Apr 30, 2025
