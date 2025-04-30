Angel of The Injured

Share this postFred PawleAngel of The InjuredCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0018Share this postFred PawleAngel of The InjuredCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore91Angel of The InjuredRosemary Marshall's Forest of the Fallen, a mobile tribute to Covid vaccine victims, is attracting more and more support as people wake up to the tyranny that was the lockdowns and mandates.Fred PawleApr 30, 202518Share this postFred PawleAngel of The InjuredCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore91ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postFred PawleAngel of The InjuredCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFred PawleSubscribeAuthorsFred PawleRecent PostsWhy Canada and Australia Can't Ditch the SocialistsMay 1 • Fred PawleThe Arc Of The TealApr 18 • Fred PawleUnoriginal SpinApr 17 • Fred PawleFree Us From The LiberalsApr 16 • Fred PawleHe Can't Be BeatenApr 8 • Fred Pawle'Tell somebody who cares'Apr 6 • Fred PawleImmigrants With GratitudeMar 30 • Fred Pawle
Share this post